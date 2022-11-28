Hornets vs. Celtics predictions: Boston tries to overcome rest disadvantage

The Boston Celtics will play the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday night when they host the Charlotte Hornets and we have the Celtics vs. Hornets prediction.

Boston is off to a flying start, leading the NBA with a 16-4 mark. We’re roughly a quarter into the season, and the Celtics have put together another three-game winning streak after recently rattling off nine straight wins.

As for the Hornets, they finally put together a winning streak of their own, scoring back-to-back victories over the 76ers and Timberwolves.

To keep this run alive, they’ll need to find a way to get past a Celtics team they’ve struggled against in recent years.

Hornets vs. Celtics odds

Spread: CHA +9.5 (-110) vs. BOS -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: CHA (+360) vs. BOS (-480)

Total: Over 225.5 (-110) | Under 225.5 (-110)

Hornets vs. Celtics pick

Lean Celtics -9.5

Hornets vs. Celtics analysis

As good as the Celtics have been this season, one area in which they won’t have the edge over the Hornets is rest. Charlotte last played on Friday when it defeated Minnesota.

However, Boston could get a bit of a boost if Jayson Tatum gets back on the court. Tatum is listed as day-to-day after missing Sunday’s game with a left ankle sprain.

If Tatum does play, there’s a chance he could handle the bulk of the scoring after Jaylen Brown poured in 36 points in Sunday’s contest.

And although the Celtics managed to pull off the victory against the Wizards, this game could feel a bit different, with it being their second in as many nights and third in four days.

Boston continues to lead the league in offensive efficiency, averaging 117 points per 100 possessions. Over the past three games, that number is up to 125.4 points per 100 possessions.

In contrast, the Hornets are dead last in efficiency (103.2 points per 100 possessions). And if we look at their past three games, they’ve been even worse at 99.3 points per 100 possessions.

One reason for the discrepancy between the two teams is that the Celtics are far better at shooting from the perimeter.

Boston is tied for the league lead with 16.4 3-point field goals per game and ranks first in 3-point percentage (40%).

Thus, on average, Boston is making six more 3-pointers per game than Charlotte, which ranks 28th with 10.4 per contest.

The key to this game will not just be whether the Hornets can stifle the Celtics from the perimeter; they’ll also need to limit their attempts.

Charlotte ranks fifth in opponent 3-point field goals (11.1 per game) but 17th in 3-point attempts allowed (34.2 per game).

Boston has a clear identity with how they want to play, and I’m not sure if this Charlotte outfit is well-equipped to slow it down.

Yet, while I lean toward the Celtics, the two things keeping me from making this an official play are the rest disadvantage and Tatum’s day-to-day status.