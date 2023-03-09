Kings vs. Knicks prediction: Will these defenses continue to struggle on Thursday?

As Sacramento and New York prepare for an East-meets-West NBA matchup, we’re prepared to present a Kings vs. Knicks prediction.

Sacramento enters Thursday night’s game in great form having won six of their past seven games, including a 15-point home win against the Pelicans on Monday.

As for the Knicks, their recent results are also overwhelmingly positive. New York has won nine of its past 10 games, but lost their most recent contest at home against the Hornets.

The Kings are two-and-a-half-point favorites with the total set at 239.5 points.

Kings vs. Knicks Prediction

Total Over 239.5 Points (-110)

This is the highest total on the board Thursday, but there’s good reason for it.

Sacramento’s offense is among the best in the league and thrives when it plays at home.

Across the entire season, the Kings are first in adjusted offensive rating, per dunksandthrees.com, and haven’t fallen off a bit recently as they also rank first in offensive rating over their past 10 games, per NBA Advanced Stats.

Further, the Kings are averaging 121.1 points per game this season, but see that average jump to 124.3 when they’re operating on their home floor. Across their past six home contests, Sacramento is also averaging 124.3 non-overtime points per game.

Plus, it’s not as if they’re facing defensive slouches within that recent sample. Their past three home games, in which they’ve scored 128.3 points per game, came against the Clippers, Pelicans and Timberwolves.

Those opponents are 11th, eighth and 12th, respectively, in the adjusted defensive ratings, again per dunksandthrees.com.

Now, they get a shot at a Knicks defense that sits 17th in adjusted defensive rating for the season as well as 14th over their past five games.

New York has also struggled defensively away from home recently against not-so-great offenses. For example, they allowed a Heat team that ranks 26th in adjusted offensive rating to score 120 points.

That said, New York’s offense should exploit a weak Sacramento defense.

The Knicks rank fifth in adjusted offensive rating for the season and sixth in offensive over their past five games. Meanwhile, the Kings are 26th in adjusted defensive rating for the season as well as over their past five games.

Further, Sacramento is the third-worst team in the league in terms of opponent points per game on their home floor.

This also represents a good sell-high spot on their already bad defense. Over their past three games, Sacramento has allowed 124.3 points per game against sides that average a season-long adjusted offensive rating of 22 with all three sides 19th or worse.

If those are the outputs against bad offenses, bettors should worry about how Sacramento will hold up against a good one, especially given the Knicks’ rating has come against the ninth-hardest set of opposing defenses.

Thus, follow the steam and take the over Thursday night in California.