Knicks vs. Jazz prediction: Can the surprising, upstart Jazz continue their hot start?

The Utah Jazz will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they return home to face the New York Knicks and we have the Jazz vs. Knicks prediction.

Despite its recent skid, Utah has been quite a revelation following its 10-5 start. The Jazz opened the season with the third-lowest win total at 24.5 games.

We’ll determine what’s behind their resurgence and examine whether it’s more of a mirage or if we should remain bullish on this Jazz team.

Knicks vs. Jazz odds

Spread: NYK +4 (-108) vs. UTA -4 (-112)

Moneyline: NYK (+156) vs. UTA (-186)

Total: Over 231 (-110) | Under 231 (-110)

Knicks vs. Jazz pick

Lean: Jazz -4

Knicks vs. Jazz analysis

Who saw this coming from the Utah Jazz after the team offloaded Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale via trade?

In exchange for those players, the Jazz got a ton in return.

Mitchell went to Cleveland and brought back Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and Ochai Agbaji. If that’s not enough, the Jazz also landed three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and pick-swaps in 2026 and 2028.

Utah shipped Gobert to Minnesota for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, four first-round selections in 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and a pick swap in 2026.

Utah would flip Beverley to the Lakers for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson. Lastly, the Nets landed O’Neale from the Jazz in exchange for the lesser of their two first-round picks in 2023.

What the Jazz have at the moment is a ton of young talent that perhaps hasn’t been given enough opportunities to flourish at the NBA level.

All of a sudden, these players are in an environment where they know they’ll get consistent minutes on the court.

It’s worth noting that Agbaji, Beasley, Sexton, Bolmaro and Kessler are all first-round draft picks. Utah now boasts a completely revamped lineup, with Mike Conley as the only returning starter.

Nonetheless, Utah has 11 players averaging at least double figures in minutes per game. But perhaps the biggest surprise of the bunch is Markkanen, who has increased his scoring from 14.8 to 21.8 points per game.

The key takeaway here is the Jazz have a clear identity as opposed to the Knicks, whom they’ll face on Tuesday night.

As much as the Knicks try, they can’t seem to make the right move in their front office.

New York gave shooting guard Evan Fournier a four-year deal worth $73 million, and he’s struggling to even get on the court, as he’s averaging 6.9 points in 20 minutes per game.

Moreover, the Knicks are top-heavy as a team, with four players averaging double figures compared to six for the Jazz.

Generally, when scoring on a team is concentrated among a few players, you tend to have less ball movement, which often requires more difficult shot-making.

Thus it’s no surprise New York ranks in the bottom half in assists per game while Utah is ranked fifth.

As for a prediction for this game, I ran my projections, and I think the numbers for this matchup are right where they should be.

I have Utah as a favorite, laying 4.16 points and a projected total of 231.63. As a result, I see little value given the current odds for the game.

However, if forced to decide, I’d lean toward Jazz as the home favorite.

Utah has been a bit of a bugaboo of late for the Knicks, given that they’ve lost by double digits and failed to cover the spread in the past four meetings in Salt Lake City.