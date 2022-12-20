Knicks vs. Warriors prediction: our best bet as streaking NY hosts depleted defending champs

Ahead of Tuesday’s NBA contest at the famed Madison Square Garden, we’re set to provide our Knicks vs. Warriors prediction.

The Knicks, currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, enter this matchup winners of seven games in a row, including a Sunday win against the Pacers. Meanwhile, the Warriors, who are without Stephen Curry at the moment, won their last game against the Raptors, but lost three games prior.

Currently, the Knicks are 5.5-point favorites tonight against Golden State with the total set at 220.5 points. For those believing the Warriors end New York’s winning streak, they can get +170 on the moneyline.

Knicks vs. Warriors Prediction + Best Bet

New York Knicks (-5.5, -110)

I recognize the Knicks find themselves in the midst of a great run and that they’re probably a bit inflated in this spot.

However, I just don’t expect the Warriors have the firepower sans Curry to exploit a strong Knicks defense. Entering tonight’s matchup, the Knicks sit eighth in adjusted defensive rating, per dunksandthrees.com.

That’s a full nine spots better than the Raptors, the team the Warriors just beat, and closer in terms of rating to the Philadelphia 76ers, who beat Golden State by 12 in their preceding game.

Further, if you look at the Warriors’ record in games against top-half adjusted net rating sides, they’ve proved alarmingly bad away from home. In seven qualifying games, the Warriors are 0-7 straight up with an average loss margin of 11.4 points.

Plus, across those seven games, the Warriors have failed to stay within this margin in five of those seven games, some of which featured Curry.

The Knicks have shown themselves to be an outstanding home team of late against very good teams.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau’s side has won three straight games at home, two of which came against the Cavaliers (first in adjusted net rating) and the Kings (eighth in net rating) while holding both those teams under 100 points.

Further, across their past 10 games irrespective of venue, the Knicks are allowing a mere 102.8 points per game, down from a season-long average of 112.2 points per game. Now, they’re facing a Warriors offense that, although they rank 11th in adjusted offensive rating, is missing a combined 49.1 points per game between Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

Without those key players, I don’t know how the Warriors offense does enough to keep pace in this game. Back the Knicks so long as they remain available at -6 or better.