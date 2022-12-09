Lakers vs. 76ers prediction: A battle of contrasting styles yields an opinion on the total

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their East Coast swing as they head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Friday night.

After an impressive victory over the Bucks to start the road trip, the Lakers went 1-2 in their next three games.

At 10-14, Los Angeles isn’t in the playoff picture at the moment. It sits two games out of the play-in game and 3.5 games outside one of the top six playoff spots.

Injuries remain an issue for this Lakers team, which explains much of their struggles thus far.

I’ll share my projections on the game and explain whether I’m finally ready to trust them moving forward.

Lakers vs. 76ers odds

Spread: LAL +4.5 (-105) vs. PHI -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: LAL (+155) vs. PHI (-190)

Total: Over 227.5 (-115) | Under 227.5 (-105)

Lakers vs. 76ers pick

Lean under 227.5 or better

Lakers vs. 76ers analysis

I firmly believe that as long as you have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on your team, you have more than a puncher’s chance.

James and Davis are arguably two of the 10 best players in the league.

The problem is whether both players can stay healthy enough on the court together to have a legitimate impact.

James has missed 29% of the team’s games thus far; last season, Davis missed 44% of Lakers games.

What’s so frustrating is that just when you think they’re going to turn things around, one of them picks up another injury.

After a 2-10 start to the campaign, the Lakers have won eight of their past 12 games.

According to TeamRankings, they are 12th in scoring (114.2 points per game) but sit 22nd in efficiency (107.6 points per 100 possessions).

That disparity suggests a significant variance in the Lakers’ play this season from when they have their full complement of players as opposed to when they’re shorthanded.

The Lakers have already been involved in 12 games where they scored at least 115 points and eight with at least 120 points.

This Lakers team wants to play fast, as it ranks fifth in possessions (106.1 per game). It’s a strategy that helps to overcome LA’s lack of 3-point shooting.

In contrast, if we turn to the 76ers, they’re much happier playing a slower-paced game as they rank 28th in possessions (100.7 per game).

I think the team that’s able to dictate the pace of the game will have the best chance to emerge victoriously.

Regarding my projections, my model makes the 76ers a 4.83-point favorite, so I see little value on either side at the current number.

And for the total, I have a projection of 226.99 points, which isn’t enough to provide an edge.

However, I’d lean to the under if I had to make a pick, given that it’s cashed in six of the past seven meetings in Philadelphia.

I want to stress that with James and Davis in and out of the lineup, our projections are possibly more prone to error, which is why I’m reluctant to commit to anything more than a lean.