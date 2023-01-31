Lakers vs. Knicks prediction: how we’re finding value with a same-game parlay

We have a Lakers vs. Knicks prediction as Los Angeles seeks its first victory on this five-game road trip.

The Lakers’ two-game winless streak began in Boston after the referees failed to award LeBron James two free throws, missing a blatant foul with the score tied and 0.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles went on to lose the game 125-121 in overtime.

Next up for the Lakers was a trip to Brooklyn, where they faced the Nets in the front end of a back-to-back.

James and Lakers power forward Anthony Davis didn’t dress for the game, and Brooklyn won comfortably 121-104.

The expectation was that both players would suit up in the second leg of the back-to-back against the Knicks at the Garden.

At 23-28, the Lakers are still 2.5 games out of a playoff play-in spot, so they need to capitalize when James and Davis are in the lineup.

In this preview, I’ll share why we can expect more of a defensive effort from the Lakers on Tuesday night.

Lakers vs. Knicks odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: LAL +3.5 (-110) vs. NYK -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: LAL (+130) vs. NYK (-160)

Total: Over 231.5 (-110) | Under 231.5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Knicks pick

Same-game parlay (+117): Lakers +8.5 / under 236.5 points

Lakers vs. Knicks analysis

I have to admit that I was surprised that this total opened as high as 237.5 points.

I immediately checked with an odds provider to see the timeline of when the odds were first released and how the betting market responded accordingly.

Based on my research, I found an open of 237.5 available at multiple sportsbooks.

However, it wouldn’t surprise me if there was some error with this total because it has since careened down as low as 229.5 at some sportsbooks.

That’s quite a move, as the market has vehemently rejected the opening number.

My first thought was that perhaps there’s an injury that’s not been accounted for. However, the Lakers already showed their hand that James and Davis would play against the Knicks.

My model projected a total of 229.86 points, which is as low as the market would go before we got some buyback on the over.

But to be honest, I think there’s been an obvious blunder here, which is why I propose a same-game parlay, where we can adjust the line by five points and combine the under with the Lakers as underdogs.

I’ve found three trends that support our reasoning in this spot:

The under is on a 4-0 run in the Lakers’ games after they fail to cover the spread.

Los Angeles is on a 5-1 run against the spread (ATS) when coming off an ATS loss.

The under is on a 5-1 run in the Lakers’ games when coming off an outright loss.

Those trends support my belief that we’ll get more of a spirited effort from Los Angeles with a well-rested James and Davis suiting up.

I know the Lakers have struggled on the road at the Garden, but they can ill afford to continue giving away games if they have any real playoff aspirations.