Lakers vs. Mavericks prediction: our best bet for Thursday’s NBA contest

Ahead of tonight’s Western Conference clash in Los Angeles, we’re set to provide a Lakers vs. Mavericks prediction.

After going on a long win streak, visiting Dallas (fifth in West) is sputtering a bit. The Mavericks have lost two straight and three of their past four, including on Tuesday against the Clippers. As for the Lakers (12th), they’ve won five of their past six games, but lost on Monday against the Nuggets.

Tonight, the Mavericks are a consensus two-and-a-half-point road favorite with the total set at 235.5 points. Those interested in Los Angeles can take the points or +120 on the moneyline.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction + Best Bet

Total Over 235.5 Points (-110)

In an earlier meeting this season, these teams combined to clear this total, amassing 239 points between them. This time around, I expect a similar game script.

If there’s one consistent narrative with the Mavericks, it’s that they’re an outstanding offensive side that often ignores responsibilities on the defensive end.

Entering tonight’s game, head coach Jason Kidd’s side ranks sixth in adjusted offensive rating while ranking a disappointing 23rd in the corresponding defensive category, per dunksandthrees.com.

It’s not as if those poor defensive performances are limited to games against good units. Across their past 10 games against teams with a current adjusted offensive rating of 15th or worse — the Lakers are 18th — Dallas has allowed 112.4 points per game, up slightly from a season-long average of 111.

Shrink the sample down to the five most recent games against such teams — the average adjusted offensive rating ranking of those teams is 27 — and bettors will find the points per game average rises to 115.6.

Now, Dallas has to face a Lakers offense that has seemingly found its stride recently.

Across their past 10 games, the Lakers are averaging 121 points per game. But, if you remove the two games against top-10 defenses from that sample, that figure rises to 125 points per game with all but one of those games clearing this benchmark.

What’s even more impressive is that a majority of those eight performances came away from home, so I’m expecting a similar output from the Lakers behind friendly support.

All that said, this doesn’t forgive the lack of defense from the Lakers either, especially against good offenses. Including the aforementioned 124-point allowance to the Mavericks on Christmas Day, the Lakers have allowed 125.3 points per game in their past six contests against top-10 adjusted offenses.

Based on those factors, I expect the Mavericks will effectively create their fair share of points to help send this game over the total.

Back this market so long as it remains at -115 or better on 235.5 points.