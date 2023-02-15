Lakers vs. Pelicans prediction: our best bet for Wednesday’s prime-time NBA showcase

Before tip-off in a Wednesday night prime-time NBA matchup, we’re set to provide our Lakers vs. Pelicans prediction and best bet.

The Lakers arrive in poor form, having dropped four of their past five games, including a road defeat against the Trail Blazers on Monday. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have found good form of late, winning four of their past five.

Most recently, New Orleans captured a road win against the Thunder on Monday.

The Lakers enter as four-point home favorites with the total set at 234.5 points.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction + Best Bet

New Orleans Pelicans +4 (-110)

Although this shapes up as a classic buy-low, sell-high spot, bettors need not trust the Lakers as a favorite. This season, the Lakers are 6-8-1 against the spread as a favorite and are only 12-13-2 ATS when playing at home.

Even though the Pelicans aren’t much better as a road underdog — 11-16-1 ATS on the road this season and 12-16-1 ATS as an underdog — at least they’re more experienced in that position.

Plus, there’s really not much separating these sides to the point the Lakers should be this big a favorite.

This season the Pelicans have posted the eighth-best adjusted net rating while the Lakers are a dismal 24th in the same category, per dunksandthrees.com. Even if you remove Zion Williamson from the Pelicans lineup — he’ll miss this game — that’s still a big gap for the Lakers to make up.

Even if you look at each teams’ recent results, there’s still not a big gap between them.

Over the past 10 games, the Lakers sit 22nd in net rating, including 25th in offensive rating, per nba.com.

In that same timeframe, the Pelicans are 21st in net rating, including 18th in offensive rating.

Against a Lakers team that rarely plays defense — Los Angeles is 20th in adjusted defensive rating for the season and 15th over their past five games — bettors should be cautiously optimistic New Orleans can keep it close against the Lakers.

Further, the Pelicans have previously demonstrated an ability to score against the Lakers, even in the absence of Williamson.

When these sides met in New Orleans 11 days ago, the Pelicans scored 131 points while capturing a five-point victory over Los Angeles, and the Pelicans’ defense has looked quite good recently against good offenses.

In their past four games, against the Cavs, Kings, Thunder and Hawks (teams that average an adjusted offensive rating of 10th for the season), New Orleans has posted the 11th-best defensive rating, again per nba.com.

Based on those elements, it would be Pelicans or nothing for me in this spot. Back the visitors so long as they remain available at +3.5 or better.