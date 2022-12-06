Lakers vs. Cavaliers predictions: Can Cavaliers stymie red-hot Lakers?

The Cavaliers are the much better team, but we must factor the Lakers’ improvements into our Lakers vs. Cavaliers predictions.

The Lakers have won eight of their past 10 games, covering the spread in seven. Anthony Davis is turning into his old self, while LeBron James averages 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game.

However, the Cavaliers are one of the NBA’s top-five teams and can’t be taken lightly. Additionally, this could be a good bounce-back spot for Cleveland after a tough loss to the Knicks.

So, which team has the edge? How should bettors attack this matchup?

Lakers vs. Cavaliers odds

Spread: Lakers +5 (-110) vs. Cavaliers -5 (-110)

Moneyline: Lakers (+172) vs. Cavaliers (-205)

Total: Over 225 (-110) | Under 225 (-110)

Lakers vs. Cavaliers predictions

Cleveland Cavaliers -5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Traveling to play basketball against the Cavaliers means something different for James. Per Prop Bet Guy of The Action Network, James has averaged almost 34 points per game as a visitor playing in Cleveland.

Public bettors know James’ hometown, and I’d imagine the Lakers are getting a bump in the market from this narrative.

Even with 60% of the betting tickets on the Lakers, the betting line has moved toward the Cavaliers. The line opened at Cleveland -4 but has been bet up to a consensus of Cleveland -5, per The Action Network’s PRO report.

We characterize this as reverse line movement, a profitable betting signal.

Behind Davis and the driving James, nobody takes a higher percentage of their shots at the rim than the Lakers, per Cleaning the Glass. Unfortunately for Lakers backers, the Cavaliers have two lengthy big men, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who can stifle opponents in the painted area.

Behind these two, the Cavaliers are second in points per possession allowed and fourth in effective field-goal percentage allowed. Meanwhile, despite their improvements, the Lakers still rank in the bottom half of the league in both statistics on offense.

Moreover, the Cavaliers have turned into a top-10 offensive team with the addition of Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell and Darius Garland create one of the better two-way backcourts in the NBA.

The Lakers have turned a corner, but every team gets overvalued. The Lakers are likely overvalued following a recent hot streak and are due for some slight negative regression.

Although they’re laying five points, I think we’re getting the Cavaliers at a discount at home here, given the public betting narrative and the red-hot Lakers. Bet on Los Angeles to have a down night against a top-five Cavaliers team.