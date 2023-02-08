Mavericks vs. Clippers prediction: how to bet Kyrie Irving’s Dallas debut

Everyone is making Mavericks vs. Clippers predictions Wednesday night as Kyrie Irving makes his debut for Dallas.

Unfortunately, Irving’s new superstar teammate, Luka Doncic, will be sidelined for this one. An injured Doncic often bodes poorly for the Mavericks.

Now, the transformed Mavericks are playing the fully healthy Clippers in Los Angeles. The Clippers are dangerous when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are on the floor.

Let’s dive into the odds and my prediction for Wednesday’s Mavericks vs. Clippers game.

Mavericks vs. Clippers odds

Spread: Mavericks +8 (-110) vs. Clippers -8 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavericks (+270) vs. Clippers (-345)

Total: Over 220.5 (-110) | Under 220.5 (-110)

Mavericks vs. Clippers prediction

Los Angeles Clippers -8 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

I’m always looking to fade public underdogs, and there is no bigger public dog this week than the Mavericks in Irving’s debut.

Per The Action Network App, the Mavericks have received 68% of the betting tickets at the time of writing. Meanwhile, over 80% of the betting handle is on the Clippers, and the line has moved that way, indicating sharper bettors are on the home side.

The market has triggered one of The Action Network’s PRO betting systems, NBA Tickets vs. Money. Per Bet Labs, teams that receive a minority of the spread tickets but 10% more of the spread handle while the line moves their way are 557-493-10 against the spread (ATS) since 2016.

Ultimately, the public is betting on the Irving debut narrative. But what can Irving do after one day in the Mavericks system?

Especially when Doncic is out. Per Tyler Schmidt of The Action Network, the Mavericks are only 1-7 without their superstar on the floor, averaging a mediocre 109.4 points per game.

Even with Doncic, the Mavericks are the worst ATS team in the NBA, with a lousy 19-34-2 record. As a result, it’s been very unprofitable to back the Mavericks this season.

This Doncic-less lousy gambling team is about to play a red-hot healthy Clippers team. Leonard and George have combined to average 52.4 points per game over the past 10 games, per the Action Network, which has resulted in eight outright wins and seven ATS covers.

And the Clippers have already beaten the Mavericks by double digits twice this season.

The Clippers boast a stout defense that ranks third in points per game allowed (110.9), and I don’t see how the Mavs produce offense without Doncic, even with Irving.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are 22nd this season in points per 100 possessions allowed, per Cleaning the Glass, and will have to defend the Leonard-George tandem without Dorian Finney-Smith.

I expect a blowout, double-digit Clippers victory. So, I’ll bet the Clippers -8.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook and would bet that line up to -9.5 (-110).