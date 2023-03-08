Mavericks vs. Pelicans prediction: how we’re betting this Western Conference matchup

We have a Mavericks vs. Pelicans prediction as Dallas tries to win back-to-back games for the first time since early February.

At 34-32, the fifth-seeded Mavericks are just a half-game ahead of the cutoff line for the playoff play-in tournament.

If we turn to the Pelicans, they’re currently the 10th seed, but three teams are just a half-game below them.

New Orleans has a day between games after returning home from a West Coast road trip.

As for the Mavericks, they’ll play their second game in as many nights after a 120-116 home victory over the Jazz.

Dallas opened as a two-point favorite, and we’ve seen that number bet down by a half-point across the board.

In this preview, I’ll share what’s behind the move and why bettors can find value by targeting the totals market.

Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: DAL -1.5 (-110) vs. NOLA +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: DAL (-120) vs. NOLA (+100)

Total: Over 233.5 (-115) | Under 233.5 (-105)

Mavericks vs. Pelicans pick

Mavericks team total: over 116.5 points (-135)

Mavericks vs. Pelicans analysis

The Mavericks landed Kyrie Irving on Feb. 5, four days before the NBA trade deadline. Dallas won the first two games with Irving in the lineup, but since then, it’s just 3-6.

While it’s still unclear how his partnership with Luka Doncic will play out, we know that Irving’s arrival makes this Dallas offense even more potent.

Per NBA.com, Dallas ranked 23rd in scoring with 112.5 points per game before the Irving trade. But since his first game on Feb. 8, the Mavericks rank fifth in league with 121.9 points per contest.

It’s worth noting that the Mavericks are also playing with a more uptempo style.

Before Irving’s arrival, Dallas ranked 29th with 96.3 possessions per game, and with Iriving, the Mavericks are up to 14th with 99.65 possessions per contest.

Dallas has often relied on Doncic’s more deliberate style as a facilitator who also brings the ball up the court. But with Irving, the Mavericks can get into their offense much quicker.

Irving adds another perimeter threat to the team as Dallas went from third with an average of 14.6 3-pointers without him to first in the league with 17.7 3-pointers since the trade.

The question now for Dallas is whether it can be more consistent in winning ballgames.

One reason the market is fading the Mavericks is that they’re playing on a back-to-back. According to our Action Labs database, Dallas is just 2-7-1 against the spread in this spot.

Thus, when you couple those numbers with the Mavericks’ inability to close out games since acquiring Irving, I’m not in any rush to back them at the window.

However, I do like this Mavericks team to put up points.

This back-to-back doesn’t bother me much, given that in this spot, the over is on a 5-0 run in Mavericks games with an opening total of 230 or more points.

But with the Pelicans averaging just 105.4 points over their past nine games, I recommend isolating the Mavericks by playing their team total of over 116.5