Heat vs. Suns predictions: can Phoenix hold off Miami?

When making Heat vs. Suns predictions, it’s important to consider both teams’ recent downward play.

Miami lost to the Lakers on Wednesday despite both LeBron James and Anthony Davis not playing. Miami often has matchup issues and struggles to execute offensive sets.

Meanwhile, the Suns are reeling following injuries, not to mention the drama with Deandre Ayton. Phoenix has lost four in a row entering Friday’s game.

However, the Suns are still a short home favorite in the ever-variable NBA. Can they hold off Miami and protect their home court with a win?

And how should bettors attack this matchup?

Heat vs. Suns odds

Spread: Heat -2 (-110) vs. Suns +2 (-110)

Moneyline: Heat (-135) vs. Suns (+115)

Total: Over 214 (-110) | Under 214 (-110)

Heat vs. Suns predictions

Miami Heat -2 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

The Heat are looking for a bounce-back win, and this is as good a spot as any.

The Suns are not getting any healthier. Tonight, they’ll be without Cameron Payne, Cameron Johnson, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder.

The Suns have crumbled without Booker. He’s one of the better-scoring wings in a league that values high-scoring wings.

The Suns are 2-8 straight up without Booker this season, per Kenny Ducey of The Action Network. Additionally, the Suns are 1-7 straight up and 3-5 against the spread in their last eight games.

Miami’s loss to the Lakers was the Heat’s worst of the season. However, the Heat had been playing better lately, including winning and covering three of the four prior games.

Over the last 10 days, the Heat have posted the 13th-best Offensive Rating in the NBA and are sixth in field goal percentage within 10 feet, Per Kenny Ducey of The Action Network. The Heat have been scoring more efficiently.

I could see Chris Paul carrying the Suns to a victory on their home floor, but the Heat have been tough on point guards this season. The Heat are second in points allowed to point guards this season, per Hashtag Basketball.

A healthy Phoenix team is consistent enough to take down an inconsistent Miami team. But without their best players, this is a very poor matchup for the Suns, and the Heat will be fired up after their embarrassing loss on Wednesday.

I’ll lay the points with the Heat on the road Friday night and I would play them at -2.5 (-110) or better.