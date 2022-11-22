Nets vs. 76ers prediction: Short-handed Philly faces a tough task against Brooklyn

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Brooklyn Nets in the first leg of TNT’s Tuesday night doubleheader.

When the NBA season schedule came out, many people circled this game as it was slated to be Ben Simmons’ first game back in uniform against his former team.

However, with the 76ers roster riddled with injuries, this game won’t quite have the acclaim we once projected earlier in the season.

We’ll break down the injury report and examine how you can walk away from this game with a bit of profit to your bankroll.

Nets vs. 76ers odds

Spread: BK -7.5 (-115) vs. PHI +7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: BK (-300) vs. PHI (+240)

Total: Over 217.5 (-110) | Under 217.5 (-110)

Nets vs. 76ers pick

Nets first half -3.5 (-115)

Nets vs. 76ers analysis

We’ve all heard the saying “next man up” in sports. However, if you’re a 76ers team without James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, I’m not sure there’s anyone left on the roster who can answer the call.

The three players are averaging a combined 77.2 points per game, which accounts for 71% of Philadelphia’s offense this season.

Before even factoring in Philadelphia’s injuries, I projected the 76ers as a one-point favorite on a neutral court.

Thus, with Brooklyn now laying as many as eight points on the road at some sportsbooks, the impact of those three Philadelphia players on the point spread is evident.

And while bookmakers have adjusted their numbers for this game, I still feel the point spread is a bit short.

While the Philadelphia fans will undoubtedly be in a boisterous mood to voice their disdain for Simmons, I think the Nets are just as motivated to put forth a decent performance.

After all, they’re entering the contest on a two-game winning streak and just recently got Kyrie Irving back from suspension.

Moreover, the Nets are starting to get a bit more production out of Simmons, given that he’s now posted double figures in scoring for three consecutive games.

His last effort resulted in a season-high 22 points against the Memphis Grizzlies.

I think the way to attack this game is to isolate the 76ers by fading them in the first half. Our Action Labs database shows the 76ers 6-10 against the spread in the first half for a loss of 4.57 units.

It’s worth noting that the 76ers are also on an 0-3 run in this spot in their past three games.

At BetMGM, you can lay -3.5 points with odds at -115 to back the Nets on the road.