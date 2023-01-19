Nets vs. Suns prediction: how we’re targeting a first-half play in this East-West matchup

We have a Nets vs. Suns prediction as both teams look to snap a three-game losing streak.

However, the Suns need a victory more desperately, as they have just one win in their past 10 games.

In this preview, we’ll examine what’s behind the recent struggles for both teams before settling on a pick in the matchup.

Nets vs. Suns odds

Spread: BKN -3 (-115) vs. PHX +3 (-105)

Moneyline: BKN (-165) vs. PHX (+140)

Total: Over 220.5 (-110) | Under 220.5 (-110)

Nets vs. Suns pick

Suns 1H +1.5 or better

Nets vs. Suns analysis

The key takeaway for this handicap is the injury report, as both teams enter the matchup shorthanded.

Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Kyrie Irving looks set to return after missing Tuesday’s game with a sore calf.

The Suns are in an even more dire situation with starters Devin Booker and Chris Paul on the injury report. Those are just two of the six Suns players already ruled out.

However, there is some good news for the Suns as forward Cameron Johnson should be back in action after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Johnson left the team eight games into the season when the Suns had a 6-2 mark. The North Carolina product got the start in each of the eight games he played after coming off the bench in 50 of 66 games last year.

The truth is that you’re not going to win many games when you’re missing players with the kind of quality that Booker and Paul have.

Moreover, Paul’s backup at point guard, Cameron Payne, has also been out with a foot injury. Payne is in line to miss his seventh straight game tonight.

Despite Phoenix’s struggles, it’s still a half-game out of the final playoff play-in spot and 1.5 games outside the sixth seed.

Thus, with Johnson now back, I think there’s plenty the Suns can start to build on.

As for the Nets, they haven’t had nearly the injury crisis that the Suns have had to suffer, yet they’re still winless since Durant sprained his right MCL.

Without Durant on the court, the remainder of the Nets Big Three, Irving and Ben Simmons, can’t seem to get the job done and get the team over the finish line.

I suspect we’ll see more out of the Suns tonight, particularly in the early going, with Johnson back in the fold.

As a result, I think there’s some value in backing Phoenix on the first-half line.

According to our Action Labs database, after failing to cover the spread in three straight games, the Suns are on a 5-0 ATS run in the first half.

And after suffering a 30-point blowout at the hands of the Grizzlies, this sets up as an excellent bounce-back spot for Phoenix.

Take the points with Phoenix in the first half at +1.5.