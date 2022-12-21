Nets vs. Warriors prediction: Brooklyn tries to extend Golden State’s rough road

Before tonight’s matchup in Brooklyn, we’re set to offer a Nets vs. Warriors prediction for Wednesday’s NBA action.

Kevin Durant and the Nets are playing their first game since Sunday after a four-game road trip and are looking to build upon their six-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Warriors arrive in total shambles and on the second night of a back-to-back.

Last night in Manhattan, the Warriors lost 132-94 against the Knicks, their fourth loss in the past five games.

As it stands, the Nets are a sizable 12.5-point favorite tonight against the Warriors with the total set at 224.5 points. Those brave enough to take the Warriors outright can get +525 on the moneyline.

Nets vs. Warriors Prediction + Best Bet

Golden State Warriors Team Total Under 106.5 (-120)

Have we bottomed out on the Warriors offense? I’m not entirely sure we have.

Last night against the Knicks, Golden State didn’t even come close to clearing this total and now we’re expecting them to accomplish that on no rest? Color me skeptical.

The Warriors remain without both Stephen Curry (30 points per game) and Andrew Wiggins (19.1 points per game) for tonight’s contest with key role player Donte DiVincenzo also suffering from an illness that could keep him sidelined as well.

That’s a lot of firepower to overcome against a well-rested Nets team that possesses a good-not-great defense. Entering tonight’s game, Brooklyn sits 15th in adjusted defensive rating, per dunksandthrees.com, and 10th in total points per game allowed.

If you consider the Nets’ defensive outputs against teams with similar adjusted net ratings to the Warriors, the results are further encouraging. In eight games against teams ranking between 12th and 20th in adjusted net rating, again per dunksandthrees.com, the Nets are allowing only 106.5 points per game.

However, if you just consider the five home games within that sample, bettors will find that points per game average drops to 106.2 points with the Nets keeping three of five teams under this benchmark.

On the flip-side, the Warriors have struggled to generate much on the offensive end since Curry suffered his injury. In three full games without the Davidson product, the Warriors have stayed under this total in two.

Although the Warriors have cleared this team total in four of five games this season when playing on back-to-back nights, that record is a bit misconstrued. In four of those games, they played a team ranking in the bottom-10 of adjusted defensive efficiency with the only game they failed to clear it coming against a top-10 unit.

Based on those factors, I’ll back this team total under so long as it remains at -125 or better.