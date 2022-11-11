Nuggets vs Celtics prediction: Is there value on the under in this matchup?

The Boston Celtics host the Denver Nuggets in a matchup between two teams that appear almost identical on paper and we have the Nuggets vs. Celtics prediction.

Both enter the game at 8-3, and both are tied for the longest winning streak in the league at four games.

Thus, something’s got to give when the two teams collide on Friday night.

We’ll examine what’s behind the fast start for the two teams and share what our findings could mean for the total in this contest.

Nuggets vs. Celtics odds

Spread: DEN +5 (-108) vs. BOS -5 (-113)

Moneyline: DEN (+155) vs. BOS (-186)

Total: Over 231.5 (-112) | Under 231.5 (-109)

Nuggets vs. Celtics pick

Lean: under 231.5 points

Nuggets vs. Celtics analysis

There’s been plenty to like about these Celtics and Nuggets teams, as each is ranked in the top five of offensive efficiency according to TeamRankings.

Both also embody the modern game of basketball with their perimeter shooting. Boston leads the league with 3-point field goals per game (15.8), while Denver is tied for ninth with 13.3.

But this style of basketball is very purposeful because it’s more about the quality of the shot than just chucking up 3s.

We know this because the Nuggets and Celtics are two of the league’s slower-paced teams.

Denver ranks 16th with 104.1 possessions per game, while Boston is 20th, averaging 103.4 possessions.

Those numbers suggest that these teams are very patient in passing up open shots for even better ones.

That helps to explain why the Nuggets lead the league in 3-point percentage (42%), and the Celtics (38.8%) are only two spots behind and ranked third.

If you’re a Celtics fan, you must be pleased with what you’ve seen offensively. And though it’s still early days in the season, the offense and spacing on the floor should be encouraging.

Boston is scoring at a higher clip (114.9 points per 100 possessions) than when it reached the NBA Finals.

That efficiency has helped the Celtics overcome some hurdles defensively.

The Celtics rank 24th in efficiency, allowing opponents 110.5 points per 100 possessions. Yet, last season, they were the best defensive team (103.6 points per 100 possessions) in the league.

However, perhaps that decline shouldn’t be a surprise as Boston’s main repeller, center Robert Williams III, remains sidelined with a knee injury.

When you look at Boston’s scoring ability with its somewhat weakened defense, you can understand why their games tend to be high-scoring.

Thus, the combination of a matchup between the Celtics and Nuggets explains why this total opened as high as 233.

But there will come the point when the bookmakers over-adjust. And while I suspect we’ll continue to see some high totals in Celtics games, I’m not sure we’ve reached the pivot point yet.

However, based on the opening number, I’d lean toward the under if I had to pick.

According to our Action Labs database, the under is 18-11-1 with an opening total of at least 233 points and two teams coming off a similar scoring effort as the Celtics and Nuggets in their previous games.

My model projected a total of 232.06 points for this game. And given the current total of 231.5 points, there’s not enough of an edge for me to commit to anything more than a lean.