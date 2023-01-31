Nuggets vs. Pelicans prediction: our best bet for Tuesday’s NBA contest

As Denver and New Orleans seek to put an end to respective two- and eight-game losing streaks, we’re set to provide a Nuggets vs. Pelicans prediction.

The Nuggets are coming off consecutive road losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. But in good news, they return home tonight, a venue where they’ve won all but four games this season.

As for the Pelicans, little has gone right for them recently. Across their past eight contests — six against Eastern Conference teams — they’re 0-8 while averaging only 102.5 points per game.

Tonight, the Nuggets are a six-and-a-half-point favorite with the total set at 231 points.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans Prediction + Best Bet

Total Under 231 Points (-108)

Initially, I was inclined to buy low on the Pelicans, but can’t trust them against the home juggernaut that is the Nuggets.

That said, I’m a touch surprised at how high this total is set and will use the opportunity to place some trust in the New Orleans defense. In two head-to-head meetings this season, the Pelicans have limited the Nuggets to only 102.5 points per game.

The worry there is that both of those matchups took place in New Orleans and that Denver will run rampant at home, but there are reasons to support another low-scoring game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Nuggets do a lot of damage from beyond the arc as they sit first in the league in effective 3-point percentage, per dunksandthrees.com.

But, this is simultaneously a Pelicans defense that is first in effective 3-point percentage allowed. Assuming that trend continues, the Nuggets will likely see a decline in 3-point production and need to rely on their interior game to rack up points.

Another major worry is that New Orleans ranks dead-last in field-goal percentage at the rim allowed, but given the Nuggets play a relatively slow pace, I expect that they won’t reach a threshold high enough to render this game an over.

All that said, this is equal parts a play against a Pelicans offense that has looked dreadful recently. We’ve already mentioned the poor points/game output, but it’s also worth noting Zion Williamson remains out with a hamstring injury.

When Williamson is off the floor for the Pelicans, their offensive rating drops by 9.4 points in the aggregate, including 6.3 points just on their own, per basketball-reference.com.

Additionally, across their past 10 road games, New Orleans is averaging 111 points, down four points from their season average. Examine their past five road games against teams with an adjusted defensive rating below Denver, and bettors will find they’re averaging 113.4 points per game.

Given the Nuggets are a far superior defensive team at home — 107.5 points per game against in 10 home games since Jan. 1 vs. 111.6 points per game in five road games this year — I expect they’ll effectively limit the Pelicans.

Back the under so long as it remains available at this number at -115 or better.