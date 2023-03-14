Nuggets vs. Raptors prediction: Can Toronto take advantage of the slumping Nuggets?

We have a Nuggets vs. Raptors prediction for Tuesday night as both teams look to snap three-game losing streaks.

For Toronto, this slump marks the fourth time it’s lost at least three straight games this season.

The Raptors are four games under .500 at 32-36 and are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

If we turn to the Nuggets, this is only their second skid of three or more consecutive losses this season.

The good news for Denver is it has a 4.5-game lead in the Western Conference.

However, the Nuggets must be careful that doubt doesn’t start creeping in with the playoffs right around the corner.

In this preview, I’ll share my projections for the game and advise where I see the best value in this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Raptors odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: DEN +1 (-110) vs. TOR -1 (-110)

Moneyline: DEN (-104) vs. TOR (-112)

Total: Over 225.5 (-110) | Under 225.5 (-110)

Nuggets vs. Raptors pick

Over 225.5 or better

Nuggets vs. Raptors analysis

Although the Nuggets (46-22) have the best record in their conference, the fourth-seeded Suns have the shortest odds (+400 to +500) in the West to win the NBA title.

There’s almost a belief that the Nuggets are paper tigers in a season where teams like the Warriors and Suns, who’ve spent time atop the conference standings in recent seasons, are having a down year.

Interestingly enough, five teams in the league have a higher point differential than Denver.

And while point differential isn’t the end-all for picking a title winner, it underscores Denver’s potential weakness on defense.

According to TeamRankings, the Nuggets rank 18th in defensive efficiency (110.9 points allowed per 100 possessions).

And during this three-game losing streak, they posted the worst efficiency in the league, allowing 120.5 points per 100 possessions.

If we’re to be more critical, Denver’s rebounding and ball control are possible areas of concern. The Nuggets rank 19th in total rebounding (50.8 per game) and 20th in turnovers, with 14.8 per contest.

These struggles lead to a net margin of -0.7 in extra scoring chances per game.

In comparison, Toronto has the fewest turnovers with 12.0 per game, leading the league with an average of 8.1 extra-scoring cases.

Based on those numbers, the Raptors should be able to score enough points to keep things interesting against the Nuggets.

This game can be problematic for the Nuggets as they stare down the barrel of a possible four-game losing streak.

My model makes Denver closer to a half-point underdog, which isn’t enough of an edge to warrant a play on either side.

As a result, I prefer to target the total to extract some value. Toronto should be well-rested after four days between games since returning from a West Coast swing.

According to our Action Labs database, the over is 23-14-1 (62.2%) for 7.66 units in this spot.

And since I project a total closer to 229 points, I’m getting a good price with FanDuel offering the over at 225.5.