Nuggets vs. Timberwolves prediction: Denver should find plenty of 3-point opportunities

We have a Timberwolves vs. Nuggets prediction as Denver seeks to even up the season series with Minnesota at one game apiece. On Jan. 2, the Timberwolves won outright (124-111) as 4.5-point home underdogs.

Denver would undoubtedly like to avenge that loss and extend their unbeaten streak to eight games with another victory. But I plan to avoid picking a side altogether with the Nuggets playing on back-to-back nights.

Instead, I’ll share how the circumstances of this matchup could create value on the total.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: MIN +8.5 (-110) vs. DEN -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: MIN (+295) vs. DEN (-370)

Total: Over 236.5 (-110) | Under 236.5 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets pick

Over 236.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets analysis

One thing that interests me about sports is my never-ending quest to identify the delta or spot where the correlation might lie between relationships.

Rarely are things independent of one another, so if you can identify those relationships and where they coexist, you give yourself a decent chance to cash some winning tickets.

This season, we see an increase in scoring, with 23 of the 30 teams averaging more points than the previous campaign.

Bookmakers have had to adjust accordingly, resulting in exceptionally high totals.

Yet historically, bettors have been very profitable when taking a contrarian approach to these high numbers.

Our Action Labs database, which dates back to the 2005 season, shows that bettors are 337-287-8 for 29.67 units when they bet the under with an opening total of 233 or higher.

Nonetheless, it would be best always to consider the matchup when facing a high total, as there’s generally a commonality among both teams that help to produce the desired result.

One team that’s gone in the opposite direction when it comes to this trend and high totals is the Timberwolves.

According to TeamRankings, Minnesota ranks 29th in defending 3-pointers, as opponents are shooting 37.1% from behind the line this season.

Moreover, opponents have shot 41.2% from behind the perimeter in Minnesota’s past three games.

But opponents aren’t just making their shots at a high clip against the Timberwolves; they’re also likely putting these shots up with little resistance.

Minnesota is tied for 26th with 3-pointers allowed per game (36.5).

One team that you don’t want to give open perimeter looks to is Denver. The Nuggets are already shooting a league-best 39.8% from long range.

And although Denver ranks 26th with 30.9 attempts from beyond the arc, we could see an uptick tonight against a Minnesota team that struggles to run shooters off the 3-point line.

It’s worth noting that the Nuggets have increased their average 3-point attempts to 34.7 over the past three games.

Hence, if you’re ever struggling to understand why a total is so high, studying the perimeter shooting for both teams is an excellent place to begin your analysis.

Here are some other trends to keep in mind for the game:

The over is on a 4-0 run in the past four head-to-head meetings.

The total has gone over each of Denver’s past four games.

When Denver plays the second leg of a back-to-back, the over is on a 4-0 run.

Lastly, in games involving the Timberwolves with an opening total of 232.5 points or higher, the over is 47-25 for 18.38 units.

This trend is also on a 4-0 run.

The Timberwolves are the most profitable team in our database by about 10 units, with an opening total this high.

Thus, Minnesota should be atop the list of teams you can feel comfortable backing when you have a high total.