Celtics vs. Cavaliers odds, prediction: Boston well-rested and could be ready to roll

The Boston Celtics return home after a three-game road trip to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston suffered its first loss when last on the court against the Chicago Bulls.

And while that spot favored the Bulls as they looked to bounce back from a 128-96 loss to the Cavaliers, I think tonight’s game favors the Celtics because they’ll be the more rested team.

We’ll dig into the matchup and explain just how to go about backing Boston in its return to the TD Garden.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics NBA odds

Odds provided by BetRivers

Spread: CLE +6.5 (-110) vs. BOS -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: CLE (+200) vs. BOS (-245)

Total: Over 219 (-109) | Under 219 (-112)

Cavaliers vs. Celtics pick

Celtics 1H -3 (-120)

Boston opened the season at home with just one game before heading back on the highway for a road trip. Part of me feels like the Celtics season hasn’t even begun until they get an extended stretch of games at home. Not only does Boston have four days in between games, but it will likely be a bit restless coming off the 18-point loss against Chicago.

If we look at the head-to-head numbers, the Cavaliers have struggled mightily of late when on the road against the Celtics. Cleveland is just 1-5 against the spread in the past six meetings in Boston. And if that’s not enough reason to be concerned, the Cavaliers come into the game on shorter rest after last playing on Wednesday.

What’s impressed me about the Celtics is that we’re seeing an even more aggressive Jayson Tatum this season. The three-time All-Star is averaging nearly six more points (32.5) while taking fewer shots (20.3 field goals per game). The difference is Tatum is getting to the line more, as his average of 7.8 free throws per game is up from 6.2 last season.

During the NBA Finals over the summer, we saw spots where the Celtics offense seemed to stall at times, and Tatum was left to shoot a desperation 3-pointer with the shot clock winding down. However, with the addition of point guard Malcolm Brogdon during the offseason, there should be less reliance on Tatum to play the role of a facilitator.

I think the Cavaliers will also have their hands full with Jaylen Brown, who is averaging 24 points per game. Donovan Mitchell is the only 20-point scorer on the Cavaliers as Darius Garland looks set to miss another game as he continues to recover from an eye injury.

Per TeamRankings, Boston averages roughly 3.5 more 3-point field goals per game than Cleveland, which could be the difference in the contest. I’d look for the Celtics to get off to a fast start in front of their home fans on a festive Halloween weekend.

According to our Action Labs database, when the Celtics have three or four days between games and their opponent has only one or two days, Boston is 95-76-2 in the first half for a profit of 13.11 units.

This is the second-best league mark in this spot, behind the Sacramento Kings. Moreover, this trend is on a 5-0 run for the Celtics.

After shopping around, I found that BetRivers has the best price on the board, with the Celtics laying three points in the first half, juiced to -120 odds.