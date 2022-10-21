NBA preview: Celtics vs. Heat odds, prediction and picks

The question surrounding the Celtics heading into this season was whether the team could still perform with head coach Ime Udoka suspended for the year.

And while we’re only one game into the season, Boston might have alleviated some of that concern with an impressive 126-117 victory over the 76ers. To be fair, the Celtics were home favorites in the matchup so you figure it was a game they should have won.

However, there was plenty of uncertainty how that season opener would play out under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla.

Now Boston will will embark on a three-game road trip beginning with a stop in Miami to take on the Heat. I’ll dig into the matchup and assess their chances to not only win, but also cover the spread for a second straight game.

Celtics vs. Heat NBA odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: BOS -2.5 (-105) vs. MIA +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: BOS (-135) vs. MIA (+110)

Total: Over 218.5 (-115) | Under 218.5 (-105)

We’re still early in the season so there aren’t many angles we can exploit such as long road trips or teams playing on back-to-back nights. Thus, much of our analysis to start will largely rely on the makeup of the teams along with any moves they made during the offseason.

As for the Celtics, they managed to acquire Malcolm Brogdon via trade to provide additional depth to their second unit. Brogdon seemed to fit in seamlessly with the team as he led the bench in scoring with 16 points.

And despite 35 points apiece from Boston’s duo of Jason Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Brogdon was the difference in the game according to 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.

“I thought Brogdon was the most important player in the game tonight,” said Rivers. “Brogdon kept them alive. He hurt us with his right hand, dribble penetration. That was a frustrating thing to see.”

Brogdon’s efficiency was through the roof in the game as he played fewer minutes (24) than Tatum (39) and Brown (39), but was tied for the second-best in plus-minus with nine points.

If we turn to the Heat, their offseason remained quiet as they were a possible landing spot for Kevin Durant if he were to get traded. Durant ultimately would return to Brooklyn, leaving Miami to have to continue relying on a 36-year-old point guard in Kyle Lowry.

In Heat’s season-opener to the Bulls, Lowry scored just two points in 35 minutes on the court. That performance won’t cut it against a middle-of-the-pack team like the Bulls—let alone a Celtics team that went to the NBA Finals last season.

Miami lost outright to Chicago as a 7.5-point favorite in a home opener where it didn’t have to worry about fatigue or travel. However, the Heat were without Victor Oladipo, but the Bulls were missing two starters in Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball. And with Oladipo set to miss another game, I think it’s prudent to continue to fade the Heat until further notice.

Celtics vs. Heat pick

Celtics -2.5