NBA opening night preview: 76ers vs. Celtics odds, prediction and picks

The 2022-23 NBA season tips off on Tuesday night, with the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers.

Much of the talk surrounding the Celtics involves the year-long suspension of head coach Ime Udoka for what the team described as “multiple violations of team policies.”

Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over as the interim head coach. Yet, despite the turmoil within the Celtics’ coaching ranks, the team still has the highest projected win total (53.5) in the league.

There will be plenty of interested observers keen to watch how things play out for the Celtics. And like last season, it might take a little time for the reigning Eastern Conference champions m to start clicking on all cylinders.

76ers vs. Celtics NBA odds

Spread: PHI +3.5 (-110) vs. BOS -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: PHI (+135) vs. BOS (-160)

Total: Over 216.5 (-105) | Under 216.5 (-115)

76ers vs. Celtics pick

Celtics +3.5 (1/2 unit)

While opening night in the NBA is always a fun spectacle, I’d be careful to draw too many conclusions from what you see. How teams set up their rotations early in the season will likely differ from what you’ll see later in the year.

One thing we know that’s sure to be different for the Celtics is that they’ll be without their starting center, Robert Williams III. Williams gives the Celtics tremendous spacing when he’s on the court because his presence allows the four other players to occupy the wing areas. Defensively, he’s a legitimate rim protector, averaging a career-high 2.2 blocks per game last season. He also averaged a career-high in rebounds with 9.6 per game.

Boston could face a significant drop-off in trying to replace Williams. Al Horford will likely slot in with Blake Griffin coming off the bench. However, neither player will offer nearly as much deterrence inside the paint as Williams.

The Celtics will have their hands full against a 76ers team that features the best big man in the game in Joel Embiid. During the offseason, Philadelphia improved its depth by bringing in PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De’Anthony Melton, and Trevelin Queen. This is a much deeper team that should also benefit from a slimmed-down James Harden.

When it’s this early in the season, I’m always more willing to back teams with a bit more stability, and right now, I think the 76ers are dealing with fewer moving parts than the Celtics. Furthermore, I think this game means more for the 76ers, while the Celtics might need a little longer to find their groove.

One of my favorite angles in sports is to fade the team that lost the championship in their first game of the season. The Celtics fit that criterion, and it doesn’t hurt that the 76ers are on a 7-1 ATS (against the spread) run against them in their past eight meetings. While I won’t go crazy on opening night, I’ll dip my toe in the water with a small play on the visitors getting the points on Tuesday night.