NBA odds, predictions: buy or sell the Celtics to go over their win total?

It’s NBA media day which means we’re on the doorstep of training camp, with preseason games tipping off just three days later.

During the offseason, Boston added point guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Danilo Gallinari to bolster a team that finished two victories shy of an NBA title.

Unfortunately, Gallinari’s torn ACL and subsequent surgery likely will cause him to miss the entire season.

However, with all three of the Celtics’ core players still under contract, it’s no surprise that Boston is the current favorite win to win the Eastern Conference at +260.

However, we’ve seen a slight adjustment to Boston’s futures odds following the year-long suspension of its head coach, Ime Udoka. Let’s examine Boston’s projected win total and assess the best course of action to take from a betting perspective.

Bookmakers began releasing NBA regular season win totals over the summer. One sportsbook even projected a win total of 56.5 games for the Celtics. Other sportsbooks posted a more conservative number, anywhere from 54.5 to 55.5 wins. And now, with Udoka’s suspension, the number got another adjustment down by a few games.

But the more I look at this Celtics team, the more I struggle to see how they don’t win at least 55 games. For one, it’s not as if Boston won the title, thus facing a possible letdown spot. Instead, I think we’re likely looking at a team that enters this season with a chip on its shoulder.

The only thing that could stop this Celtics group is themselves. Last season, Udoka was instrumental in challenging the players to be accountable, to trust one another, and for star players Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to pass more amongst themselves. Boston’s defense also started to take shape as the players grew more comfortable switching on screens.

Now, with Boston bringing in another ball-handler in Brogdon, I think we could see Marcus Smart improve even more defensively. After last season’s playoff run, this Boston team knows what it takes to challenge an NBA title. Down the stretch, each player managed to find his voice within the group, which should benefit them for this campaign. Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla is stepping in to lead a team that already had its coming of age last season.

According to Basketball-Reference.com, Boston’s Pythagorean expectation (59-23) suggests that it underachieved by eight wins last season. In comparison, it underachieved by a total of eight wins over the previous three years.

And while most probably can’t wait to fade the Celtics’ win total, you won’t find a better buy-low spot to take a contrarian approach. The 18th-century British nobleman Baron Rothschild said, “The time to buy is when there’s blood in the streets, even if it is your own.” I plan to do that and play Boston over its team total of 53.5 wins.