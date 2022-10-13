Boston Celtics odds, predictions: How many victories should fans expect?

The Celtics finished second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 51-31 last season, and ultimately went on to face Golden State in the NBA Finals, so it comes as no surprise that Boston opens the 2022-23 season with the highest win total over-under on the board at OU 53.5 wins.

However, Boston didn’t exactly cakewalk to the second seed in the conference. For those who have already forgotten, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Back in early January, the Celtics played a midweek back-to-back set against struggling Spurs and Knicks squads, and they dropped both affairs, bringing a relatively healthy Boston squad down to a record of 18-21 with just 43 regular season games left to play.

But give this squad some credit, Boston was the best team in the NBA from mid-January through the end of May, especially at the defensive end of the floor, as the Celtics closed the regular season with a red-hot 33-10 run, primarily propelled by their defense pacing the league in several statistical categories including points allowed (104 PPG), opponent field-goal percentage (44% FG), opponent 3-point percentage (34% 3FG), and defensive rating (106.9 DRtg).

In an era that sometimes makes defense feel like a lost artform, last year’s Boston squad pulled itself out of the gutter through phenomenal defensive play, reminding NBA fans exactly how valuable great defense can be, and you almost have to admire that type of grit.

Celtics win total odds

Boston’s win total is stationed at OU 53.5, which sets the bar at the same number the top team in the conference posted last season, as Miami earned the top seed in the East with a record of 53-29, edging the Celtics, Bucks, and Sixers all by just two games.

The 53 wins topped the wide-open Eastern Conference last year, and while it seems like a relatively achievable number after seeing five squads in the conference post 48+ wins last season, the East should be even more competitive with the Nets and Bulls heading into the year much healthier, and the Cavaliers adding former Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Celtics win total analysis

Boston is a defensive minded team at its core, and Malcolm Brogdon should fit in perfectly there. However, I worry about the Celtics’ interior defense in the aftermath of Robert Williams’ knee surgery and Daniel Theis’ departure.

Al Horford is still an excellent fit down low, but they don’t have much outside of that, as Grant Williams, Blake Griffin and Danilo Gallinari — if/when he returns from his knee injury — will probably assume a bunch of minutes for a Boston squad that prides itself on defense.

I lean with the under regarding the Celtics’ enormous win total line.