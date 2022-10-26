Nets vs. Bucks odds and prediction: Will high-scoring matchup materialize?

The Brooklyn Nets head to Milwaukee to face an undefeated Bucks team on Wednesday night. Milwaukee joins the Portland Trail Blazers as one of only two remaining teams yet to suffer a loss.

Yet, Milwaukee has (2-0) played two fewer games than Portland. And while Portland’s hot start has been a bit of a surprise, I don’t think we can state the same for this Bucks team — especially with the two-time MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, still on the court.

At first glance, this matchup with the Nets could yield plenty of points, given Brooklyn’s high-powered offense. However, I’ll explain why bettors might want to go in the opposite direction by targeting a play on the under.

Nets vs. Bucks NBA odds

Moneyline: BK (+135) vs. MIL (-160)

Spread: BK +3.5 (-110) vs. MIL -3.5 (-110)

Total: Over 232.5 (-110) | Under 232.5 (-110)

Nets vs. Bucks pick

Under 232.5 points

I’m always a bit suspicious when you start seeing NBA totals that are 230 points or higher. Our Action Labs database shows that backing the over in this spot is a losing proposition as it’s 498-528-9 for a loss of 61.53 units.

Milwaukee comes into this matchup ranked first in defensive efficiency per TeamRankings, allowing 97.4 points per 100 possessions. I know Milwaukee’s played only two games, but last season, it finished in the league’s top half using the same efficiency metric.

When I look at this Bucks roster, I think this team will be a much better unit later in the season once Khris Middleton returns from his wrist injury. Grayson Allen is in his second year with the team and looks much more comfortable in the rotation this time.

The Bucks are going with a smaller rotation this season as Jevon Carter replaced Bobby Portis in the starting lineup. With Carter in the lineup, I’ve also noticed that Milwaukee is doing a much better job running teams off the 3-point line.

Opponents are averaging 30.5 3-point attempts against Milwaukee, which is 10 fewer attempts when compared with the previous year. And although it’s still early, I think this bears some watching over for the course of the season.

As for Brooklyn, the Nets are off to a 1-2 start, allowing at least 130 points in both of their losses. For Brooklyn to have a chance to win, they’ll need to be more committed on the defensive end.

However, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that both double-digit losses occurred in games where Ben Simmons fouled out. One of those games occurred as recently as Monday night, and I think Simmons will make a more concerted effort to avoid fouling out in consecutive games.

The total is 10-2-1 to the under in their past three meetings and 6-1 to the under when the game is in Milwaukee. My model makes this total closer to 224 points, so I think there’s sufficient value on the under in this spot.