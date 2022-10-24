Celtics early title odds: team a top contender, but more public money backing Warriors, Clippers

The NBA championship odds board is crowded at the top, and the Boston Celtics are right in that mix. Boston, coming off a season in which it reached the NBA Finals, is the co-favorite at WynnBet.

Joining the Celtics: the Golden State Warriors, who took out Boston in six games in the 2021-22 NBA Finals. Right on the heels of the Celtics and Warriors are the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Oddsmakers from WynnBet and PointsBet USA provided some insight on the Celtics’ odds to win the NBA Finals.

NBA 2022-23 championship odds

Boston’s bumps and bruises

This offseason, particularly the past few weeks, hasn’t exactly been a smooth ride for the Celtics. On Sept. 22, the team suspended coach Ime Udoka for the entire season due to improper off-court behavior.

Around the same time, starting center Robert Williams III had knee surgery. He’s four weeks into what’s anticipated to be an eight- to 12-week absence.

Yet the C’s are still +600 co-favorites with the Warriors in WynnBet’s NBA futures odds market. That’s actually an improvement from Boston’s June 17 opening odds of +750, which was second behind Golden State’s +550 opener.

In late August, Boston sat alone as the +500 favorite.

“Currently, the Celtics are No. 1 in our ticket count to win the championship, just edging out the Suns and Nuggets,” WynnBet vice president of trading Alan Berg said.

Show me the money

While ticket count is interesting, the amount of money behind those tickets is just as noteworthy, if not more so. And in Boston’s case, the money is lagging behind a few teams around the league.

The Celtics have taken the sixth-most money in WynnBet’s NBA championship odds market. The Warriors are No. 1 in money, followed by the Clippers and the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles is the +650 third choice in NBA Finals odds, and Denver is the +1500 eighth choice.

For context: Golden State has seen 2.5 times more money than the Celtics at WynnBet.

“It’s hard to say if we would have taken some extra bets with Udoka being there,” Berg said. “But I will say after that impressive first win over the Sixers, the Celtics should be popular all season.”

Boston opened the season with a 126-117 home victory over Philadelphia.

Celtics a winner for oddsmakers

With Boston trailing several teams in the money count, taking just 7% of all NBA championship odds cash at WynnBet, a Celtics title would be a winning outcome for the book.

“At the moment, we win a small amount to the Celtics,” Berg said.

The trading team at PointsBet USA is an even bigger fan of the Celtics. In June, PointsBet opened the Celtics as +600 co-favorites with the Warriors. Boston remains +600, as does Golden State, and those two are joined by the Clippers as co-No. 1 choices in the NBA championship futures market.

“As of now, Boston winning the title is a good result for us,” PointsBet sports analyst Mike Korn said. “I think bettors are a bit wary to bet on the Celtics, given the drama surrounding the organization in the last few weeks.”

Patrick Everson is a senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.