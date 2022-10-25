Suns vs. Warriors odds, prediction: Western elite set for national TV matchup

Two top teams in the NBA collide on Tuesday night, with the Phoenix Suns hosting the Golden State Warriors. Both teams are off to a 2-1 start, but Phoenix is the 2.5-point favorite.

Any time you get two teams with this much quality, you know you’re in for a real treat.

We’ll dig into the unique dynamics of these rosters and explain why bettors should look to target the total and not the side in this Western Conference matchup.

Warriors vs. Suns NBA odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: GS +2.5 (-110) vs. PHO -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: GS (+115) vs. PHO (-140)

Total: Over 225.5 (-110) | Under 225.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Suns pick

Under 225.5

Both the Warriors and Suns are dealing with adversity to start the season. Warriors forward Draymond Green looked like he was preparing for a boxing career when he took a vicious swing at teammate Jordan Poole. A week later, Golden State gave Poole an olive branch by signing him to a four-year, $140 million contract extension.

There were plenty of questions about whether Poole and Green would be able to coexist following the incident, but so far, it doesn’t appear that their fracas has spilled over onto the court on game day.

As for the Suns, the friction within their team goes back to Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals when head coach Monty Williams benched his starting center, Deandre Ayton. Ayton played just 17 minutes and finished with five points in the 123-90 loss.

It looked like it’d be the last time Ayton would step on the court in a Suns uniform as the team opted not to offer him a max contract extension. But once Ayton got an offer from the Pacers, the Suns did a complete about-face and matched the $133 million contract sheet. Then, when Ayton showed up at the Suns training camp, he told reporters he hadn’t talked to Williams since the Game 7 fallout.

Yet, despite the internal challenges facing these two teams, they’re both off to decent starts.

There’s a certain predictability with the Suns again this season. Since Williams got the job as head coach, he’s transformed them on the defensive end of the court. According to TeamRankings, Phoenix ranks sixth in defensive efficiency, allowing 102.1 points per 100 possessions. Last season, the Suns ranked fifth with 105.3 points per possession.

Phoenix also dictates play by slowing the game down. The Suns rank 22nd in pace with 102 possessions per game. Thus, it’s no surprise that the under is a perfect 3-0 in Phoenix’s games thus far. But something has to give as the total is 3-0 to the over in Warriors’ games this season.

History shows that if there’s a team we should trust in controlling the tempo, it should be the Suns. It’s worth noting that the total is on a 13-3 run to the under in their past 16 head-to-head meetings. As a result, I think there’s value in playing this contest under 225.5 points.