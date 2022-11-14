Thunder vs. Celtics predictions: 3 player props we’re betting for Boston’s Monday night matchup

Our Thunder vs. Celtics predictions call for plenty of offense on Monday night. These are two dominant offensive teams with average defenses.

However, the 228.5-point total is likely too high to bet. Plus, it’s hard to back the red-hot Celtics to cover a 12-point spread against a talented young Thunder squad.

However, there’s always value in the player prop market, and I’ve targeted two Boston players with lines that show value on Monday night.

Read on for my two favorite player prop bets for tonight’s matchup.

Thunder vs. Celtics Best Prop Bet No. 1

Marcus Smart under 19.5 points + assists (-111) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Marcus Smart has been on a tear, quickly becoming one of the better pure point guards in the NBA.

Smart has 48 assists to just six turnovers over his past five games, easily the best stretch of his career. He’s been a whopping +61 during this period, too.

However, Smart is not consistently recording 20 points + assists per game. He’s cashed this number in just five of his 13 games this season and just one of the past three.

So, despite the high assist numbers, Smart isn’t putting everything together. I expect him to fall short of this mark again on Monday night.

This is a tough matchup for Smart or any NBA guard. The backcourt of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, combined with swingman Luguentz Dort, create a lengthy, athletic and stout perimeter defense.

As a result, the Thunder are ninth in assists per game allowed (23.7) while forcing the most turnovers per game in the NBA (17.5). Additionally, the trio has been elite at running opposing teams off the 3-point line, allowing the second-fewest percentage of non-corner 3-point attempts in the NBA (23.6%), per Cleaning the Glass.

Oklahoma City’s perimeter defense has come at the cost of solid interior defense. As a result, the Thunder have allowed the sixth-most paint points per game to opponents (53.1) and the third-most shots per game from inside five feet (34.4).

Therefore, we should see more scoring and playmaking on the interior, from Grant Williams and Al Horford, than on the perimeter from Smart.

Meanwhile, The Action Network’s Player Props Tool projects smart for only 17.5 points + assists tonight, providing us with a 9.2% edge over the current line posted at FanDuel.

Thunder vs. Celtics Best Prop Bet No. 2 and No. 3

Jayson Tatum over 7.5 rebounds (-142) and Jaylen Brown over 6.5 rebounds (-138) at FanDuel Sportsbook

As mentioned, the Thunder are weak on the interior. As a result, that translates to poor rebounding numbers.

The Thunder allow the most opponent rebounds per game (48.7), including the second-most defensive rebounds (36.7) and the third-most offensive rebounds (12). One reason is that they shoot so poorly from the floor, ranking 22nd in effective field-goal percentage (52.6%), but the rebounds are there nonetheless.

Therefore, there should be a Celtics player worth backing to compile plenty of boards.

I think both of Boston’s talented young wings have the potential to cash their rebounding totals. There should be enough rebounds for both of them, given the Thunder produce so many rebounding opportunities in the first place.

Tatum has cashed over 7.5 rebounds in four of his last seven games, including two straight. He recently grabbed 10 boards against Detroit and snatched 12 apiece against Cleveland and Chicago. Tatum also grabbed 15 total rebounds in two games against the Thunder last season.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown has been active on the boards, eclipsing six rebounds in seven of his past 10 games. He’s also collected at least seven rebounds in three straight games.

The Action Network’s Player Props Tool project value on both Tatum and Brown’s rebounding totals tonight, marking Tatum for 8.2 boards and Brown for 7.3.

Therefore, I’ll take a shot on both wings to grab plenty of rebounds in this home matchup. I wouldn’t be surprised if both finish with double-digit boards.