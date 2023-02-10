Pelicans vs. Cavaliers prediction: how we’re betting Friday’s NBA contest

Ahead of tonight’s showdown in New Orleans, we’re set to provide our Pelicans vs. Cavaliers prediction and best bet.

Both teams arrive in outstanding form and will be looking to extend respective winning streaks. The visiting Cavs have won four in a row and five of their last six while the Pelicans have captured three straight after dropping 10 in a row.

The Cavaliers are two-point road favorites with the total set at 223 points. Those interested in the Pelicans can either take the points or +110 on the moneyline.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Prediction + Best Bet

Total Under 223 Points (-110)

The Pelicans’ offense, even in the absence of Zion Williamson, has been riding high of late.

But this represents the perfect sell-high spot against an outstanding Cavaliers defense.

Over their past three games, New Orleans has scored 127.6 points per game and has surpassed 130 in two of those matchups. However, the average adjusted defensive rating of those three opponents, the Lakers, Kings and Hawks, is 22, per dunksandthrees.com.

As for the Cavaliers, they rank first in the adjusted defensive rating and have played brilliantly defensively lately. Over their past 10 games, Cleveland has allowed only 100.5 points per game.

While the level of competition has proved relatively easy — the average adjusted offensive rating of those 10 sides is 18.1 — their defense has played well this season against sides similar to the Pelicans in terms of rating.

In nine games this season against teams sitting 11th-15th in the adjusted offensive ratings, one overtime game included, the Cavaliers have allowed only 106.1 points per game, down 0.1 points from their season-long average.

On the other hand, bettors should not discount the quality of this Pelicans defense. New Orleans is seventh in adjusted defensive rating this season and ranks 12th over their past three games.

Plus, they’re facing a Cleveland side that has struggled immensely to score points away from home. Entering this game, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s team has scored the third-fewest points in road games this season.

Additionally, almost a month has passed since the Cavs faced a top-10 adjusted defensive rating side away from home. Over their past five road games against such opponents, they’re averaging a mere 105.8 points per game.

Factor in that they’ve faced a bottom-10 defense in two of their past three games and I’m willing to sell high on this offense, especially knowing they’re facing back-to-back games.

Finally, the only meeting between these sides earlier this season saw a drab 113-103 game, making the case for the under even stronger.

Back this number so long as it remains available at 222 points or better.