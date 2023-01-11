Pelicans vs. Celtics prediction: Short-handed Pelicans face stiff challenge at Boston

We have a Pelicans vs. Celtics prediction as Boston tries to extend its winning streak to four games.

At 29-12, the Celtics have a 1.5-game lead in the Eastern Conference, while the Pelicans (25-16) are third in their conference, 2.5 games behind the Nuggets and Grizzlies for the top seed.

On paper, this has all the makings of a premier matchup. However, the Pelicans will be without two key players: Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

New Orleans is also coming off a 20-point road victory over the Washington Wizards.

But with two wins in their past six games, the shorthanded Pelicans might not have enough firepower to deal with the pressure they’re likely to face from the Celtics.

Pelicans vs. Celtics odds

Spread: NOLA +9 (-110) vs. BOS -9 (-110)

Moneyline: NOLA (+335) vs. BOS (-440)

Total: Over 231 (-110) | Under 231 (-110)

Pelicans vs. Celtics pick

Celtics -9

Pelicans vs. Celtics analysis

As good as the Celtics have been this season, they’re still 21-19-1 against the spread. But perhaps that’s expected, given that Boston is often installed as a heavy favorite.

The Celtics are a team that I think you have to handicap on a situational basis. We’ve seen Boston be more of a perimeter team with Robert Williams III sidelined to start the season.

And with the center now back following knee surgery, we’ve seen a slight improvement in Boston’s defensive metrics.

For example, in the Celtics’ first 31 games without Williams, they held their opponents under 100 points on three occasions.

But with Williams back, they’ve already reached that mark in 10 games.

According to TeamRankings, the Celtics led the league in defensive efficiency last season, allowing 103.6 points per 100 possessions.

This season, Boston ranks 10th in the same category, with opponents scoring 108.9 points per 100 possessions. And while there’s no question that scoring is up across the board this year, being in the top 10 in defense is still a pretty good accomplishment.

But it’s on offense where the Celtics can put pressure on opposing teams as they lead the league in efficiency with 114.5 points per 100 possessions.

Moreover, only the Golden State Warriors (16.1) average more 3-point field goals per game than the Celtics (15.5).

To have any chance of slowing down the Celtics, you need to limit their 3-point attempts. This is an area where the Pelicans struggle as they rank 25th in allowing opponents 36.5 3-point attempts per game.

It’ll be difficult for New Orleans to keep pace without Williamson’s ability to slow the game down inside the paint.

The Pelicans also make 3.3 fewer 3-pointers per game than the Celtics.

New Orleans is in for a step up in class when it hits the road to take on Boston. And if there’s ever a time to fade the Pelicans, it’s when they’re coming off a win of 20 or more points.

Our Action Labs database shows they’re 31-45 against the spread in this spot for a loss of 15.65 units.

Lay the nine points with Boston on Wednesday night.