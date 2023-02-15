Pistons vs. Celtics predictions: Boston is healthy and looking to get right

Before making Pistons vs. Celtics predictions, check Twitter for the most recent injury news.

Celtics team reporter Marc D’Amico said mid-afternoon Wednesday that Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford are all off the injury report and expected to play. It’s a huge development for a Boston team that has struggled without its top players.

Even better news, the Celtics are hosting the Eastern Conference’s worst team, the Detroit Pistons.

This should be an easy blowout win for Boston and a get-right spot for the rest of the season.

Right?

I’m not so sure. Read on for the odds and my prediction for Pistons vs. Celtics.

Pistons vs. Celtics odds

Spread: Pistons +12.5 (-110) vs. Celtics -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pistons (+500) vs. Celtics (-720)

Total: Over 227.5 (-110) | Under 227.5 (-110)

Pistons vs. Celtics predictions

Detroit Pistons +12.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

Without Smart, the Celtics have struggled. The two-way guard is the motor of everything the Celtics do, and they’re a much-worse team without him on the floor.

Without Smart in the lineup, the Celtics went just 6-5 and saw their lead in the Eastern Conference shrink to less than a game.

I don’t need to point out how important Tatum and Horford are to the Celtics, but those two have missed less time than Smart, so I’m discounting their return less.

Bringing me to my next point: The line moved five points following the injury report dropping, a monster overreaction by the betting public.

The public is betting on the Celtics getting right with their stars returning from injury and a bounce-back spot for Boston following a brutal loss to Milwaukee.

However, the public is ignoring how difficult the situation is for Boston.

The Celtics have this home game against an Eastern Conference bottom-feeder sandwiched between road games with the Bucks and Pacers. Moreover, the Celtics lost to at Milwaukee last night, meaning Boston is on a back-to-back after an overtime game played over 1,000 miles away.

The Pistons may be on a three-game road trip, but they are well-rested, given they haven’t played since Sunday.

Finally, while the Celtics might have Smart back in the lineup, who knows how much he will be pushed? The Celtics have far more important games ahead than this home matchup against the 15-43 Pistons.

Ultimately, this is a monster sleepy spot for the Celtics, and I don’t expect them to be fired up and win this game by double-digits. Instead, I expect them to sleepwalk to a single-digit victory, likely with Tatum carrying them at the end.

Finally, The Action Network’s PRO model makes the Pistons just 10-point underdogs Wednesday night, giving us solid value on Detroit at the number provided at Caesars Sportsbook.