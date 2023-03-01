Postseason predictions: Where’s the value in the NBA futures market?

With roughly 40 days remaining in the regular season, we’re starting to develop an understanding of which teams are legitimate contenders to win an NBA title.

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics held the top seed for much of the season, but now they find themselves a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

If we turn to the West, the Denver Nuggets sit atop the standings by 5.5 games.

There’s been a lot to digest this season, whether you’re talking about injuries or star players requesting to be traded.

Thus, given all the moving parts, I think we have as many as eight teams that can lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

This preview will highlight the team I like the best and my plan for approaching the NBA Finals futures market.

Milwaukee Bucks +440

Although the Bucks supplanted the Celtics for the best record in the East, they still have the second-longest odds behind Boston (+280).

Before the season started, you could’ve grabbed Milwaukee as high as +750 to win the title, so some value’s already lost.

However, if you’re trying to decide which team has the best roster, you have to go with the Bucks.

Milwaukee’s trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton are back playing together after the latter suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee during the first round of the playoffs last summer.

Middleton then underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his wrist which caused him to miss the start of the season.

The three-time All-Star didn’t debut until Dec. 2, a full 21 games into the Bucks season.

When all three players are healthy on the court, the Bucks are a formidable opponent for any team in the league.

It also doesn’t hurt that they have a two-time MVP in Antetokounmpo.

Although it’s been a few years since Antetokounmpo last won the award, he still strikes fear in the hearts of players around the league.

There’s only one Giannis

In an ESPN interview during All-Star Weekend, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell conceded that they felt Antetokounmpo was the best player in the league.

And before the season, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps published a survey that asked 15 NBA coaches, scouts and executives several questions regarding the league, and one of them was, “Who is the best player in the NBA right now?”

Antetokounmpo received the most votes (11), Stephen Curry got the second highest with three and LeBron James got one vote.

Although Nikola Jokic could be on his way to a third straight MVP award, the voters didn’t mention him in Bontemps’ survey, nor did the players when asked during All-Star Weekend.

That’s not to say that Jokic isn’t a great player; the reality is that he doesn’t entirely give players sleepless nights like Antetokounmpo.

What’s encouraging about the Bucks is they have the best win percentage in the league, yet they rank 22nd in NBA.com’s offensive rating.

More importantly, it’s on the defensive end of the court where we can see the Bucks’ value as they lead the league with a 109.1 rating.

If the phrase defense wins championships, means anything, then I think the Bucks are well-positioned to make another deep run.

Gain more value with exactas

Bucks vs. Nuggets (+1000) / Bucks vs. Warriors (+2400)

One way to extract even more value would be to tie some exactas in with the Bucks. With this type of wager, you’re essentially picking the NBA Finals.

The two Western Conference teams I’d look to link with the Bucks in the NBA Finals are the Nuggets and the Warriors.

I think the exacta with Golden State is an excellent price at 24-1 because, at some point, the Warriors will get Curry and Gary Payton II back from injury.

The Warriors are in the midst of a three-game winning streak to put them fifth in the Western Conference.

As for the Nuggets, they’ve been the best team in the conference all season, so I think you have to include them.

While some might object to me leaving the Suns out, I’ll withhold judgment until I see how they perform as a unit with Kevin Durant on the floor.

But since you’re probably wondering, a Bucks vs. Suns exacta would pay out at 8-1.