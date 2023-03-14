Suns vs. Bucks prediction: total is the target for bettors in Tuesday’s NBA contest

Before Tuesday night’s NBA matchup in Phoenix, we’re set to provide a Suns vs. Bucks prediction and best bet.

Both teams arrive in decent overall form, but the Suns have struggled of late. Although they’ve won four of their past six, Phoenix has dropped two straight, including Monday night at the Warriors.

Get the latest news on legalized Massachusetts Sports Betting

Meanwhile, the Bucks have won four of the past five, including a road win Monday night against the Kings.

The Bucks are a two-point road favorite with the total set at 232 points. Those interested in the Suns can take the points or +108 on the moneyline.

Our guide to the Best Sports Betting Mobile Apps – March 2023

Check out this FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer – March 2023

Suns vs. Bucks Prediction

Total Under 232 Points (-110)

Maybe I’m falling into an obvious trap here, but this total just seems so high considering the strength of both defenses.

Across the entire season, the Bucks have established themselves as one of the league’s best defensive units. Per dunksandthrees.com, Milwaukee ranks fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency.

That standing has held up recently, too. Head coach Mike Budenholzer’s side is fifth in defensive rating over their past 10 games and ninth over their past five, without adjusting for strength of schedule, according to NBA Advanced Stats.

Monday night’s 124-point defensive effort against the Kings is a touch concerning, but bettors would be smart to remember the Kings lead the league in adjusted offensive efficiency for the entire season as well as over their past 10 games.

Now, Milwaukee faces a Suns offense missing Kevin Durant that also sits 13 spots lower than Sacramento in the season-long offensive ratings.

Plus, it’s not as if the Suns offense has impressed over the past few games. Against the Kings and Warriors — sides that average a season-long adjusted defensive rating of 21 — the Suns managed only 115.5 points per game, including 119 at home against a Kings team that concedes the third-most points in the league.

Against a strong Bucks defense that held them to 101 points in the first meeting, expect low production from the Suns offense.

That said, this also represents a good sell-high spot on the Bucks offense visiting a strong Phoenix home defense.

Although the Bucks scored 133 points Monday in Sacramento, that came against an aforementioned weak defense.

In Phoenix, they face a Suns defense that’s seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency for the season, ninth over their past 10 games and a unit that counts themselves amongst the best home defenses in the league.

This season, head coach Monty Williams’ side has allowed the seventh-fewest home points per game, according to Team Rankings.

Thus, even though both these sides find themselves on the second night of a back-to-back, take the under here in anticipation of a low-scoring affair.