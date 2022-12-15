Suns vs. Clippers prediction: LA’s back-to-back, Phoenix’s struggles yield a play on the total

The Phoenix Suns are in absolute freefall, with losses in their past five games.

Although injuries have beset the team, we’re starting to see other warning signs begin to crop up.

For one, the Suns still rank in the top 10 in defensive efficiency. Yet, they’re down to 28th in the league over the past three games.

I’ve always believed that defense has more to do with effort than anything else. Thus, this spiral will likely continue if the Suns can’t fully commit to thwarting the opposition.

The Suns head to Los Angeles on Thursday to face a Clippers team on a three-game winning streak.

And with the Clippers playing the second leg of a back-to-back, we could see them rest some of their star players.

Given the Suns’ recent form and the uncertainty regarding the Clippers starters, I’m not in any rush to back either side in this spot.

However, this uncertainty could correlate nicely with a play on the total.

Suns vs. Clippers odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: PHX +1.5 (-110) vs. LAC -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: PHX (+100) vs. LAC (-120)

Total: Over 218.5 (-110) | Under 218.5 (-110)

Suns vs. Clippers pick

Under 218.5 or better

Suns vs. Clippers analysis

We just might see a weaker Clippers team on the floor on Thursday night. One reasonable certainty is that both teams will happily play the game at a slower pace.

Per TeamRankings, the Suns are 20th in pace with 102.5 possessions per game, while the Clippers rank 27th (101.5 possessions per game).

This makes sense because, according to Spotrac, the Clippers have the second-oldest team in the league, with the Suns being the fourth-oldest.

I’ve tried to put my finger on what’s been plaguing the Suns during this recent slump, and they’re certainly not shooting the ball well.

This season, Phoenix ranks 15th in field-goal percentage, but over the past three games, it’s down to 28th (42.5%).

The Clippers have only been slightly better during that span, as they’re 26th in shooting 43.2% from the floor and tied for 19th on the year with a 46.3 field goal percentage.

I don’t see the Suns finding their offensive mojo against this Clippers team that ranks second in defensive efficiency (allowing 106.4 points per 100 possessions).

Thus, when you factor in the Clippers’ stout defense and the Suns’ offensive woes, I’m not surprised to discover these teams have been involved in lower-scoring games when they face one another.

It’s worth noting that the total is on a 5-0 run to the under in this series.

And if we get word that the Clippers will rest some starters, this play inherently becomes even stronger.