Suns vs. Lakers prediction: how we’re betting Monday’s Western showdown

Before Monday’s final NBA contest tips off, we’re set to offer a Suns vs. Lakers prediction.

The Lakers arrive at this game on the second night of a back-to-back. At home on Sunday night, the middling Western Conference side secured a 119-117 home win against the Washington the Wizards. The Suns last played on Saturday against the upstart New Orleans Pelicans and bagged a 118-114 win.

Tonight, the Suns are a sizable favorite to the tune of 9.5 points at opening with the total for the game set at 231.5.

Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Best Bet

Los Angeles Lakers Team Total Under 110.5 Points (-110)

This represents the perfect time to sell high on an overrated Lakers offense that doesn’t do well away from home on a back-to-back.

Through four road games against the current top-eight in the Western Conference — an admittedly small sample size — Los Angeles is averaging a mere 105.25 points per game, down from a season-long average of 115.5 points per game.

Most importantly, the Lakers have failed to clear this benchmark at a frequent rate. In those same four road contests, head coach Darvin Ham’s side has scored 110 or fewer points on three occasions, including only 105 points against the Suns back in November.

Plus, the Lakers aren’t a very efficient offense to begin with, and I believe their offensive metrics are somewhat inflated by an easy schedule. Entering tonight’s game, Los Angeles sits 24th in adjusted offensive rating while playing the fourth-easiest set of opposing defenses, per dunksandthrees.com.

This Phoenix defense has shown itself to play above-average basketball at home. Through 16 home games, the Suns defense is conceding only 108.4 points per game at home, down from a season-long average of 110.8 points per game.

Further, the Suns defense has also demonstrated a keen ability to limit opposing offenses playing on short rest. Through four games this season against sides playing without a day off, the Suns have allowed only 96 points per game and kept three of those four opponents under this benchmark.

Further, those four opponents — the Clippers twice, the Trail Blazers and the Jazz — carry a current average adjusted net rating of 18.25 this season, which is right in line with the Lakers’ net rating (18).

Additionally, dating back to the beginning of last season, opponents playing on zero days rest are averaging only 104.4 points per game against the Suns, including only 104.2 points per game when playing in Phoenix.

Add in that Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers and I’ll back them to stay under this point total for the first time in their past six games.

Back this market at -120 or better.