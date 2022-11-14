Thunder vs. Celtics prediction: should we expect a high-scoring affair on Monday night?

With 13 games already in the books, we’re starting to get a handle on this Boston Celtics team, and we have a Thunder vs. Celtics prediction.

At 10-3, Boston is tied for the most wins in the league and has the longest winning streak with six straight victories.

Next up for the Celtics is a visit from the Oklahoma City Thunder as they put their two-game winning streak on the line.

The Thunder are coming off a massive win against the Knicks on Sunday, where they rallied from a 48-36 deficit in the first quarter to win 145-135.

Oklahoma City’s victory marked a third straight game in which it scored at least 130 points.

I’ll explore what’s behind this offensive barrage and examine if we can expect it to continue on Monday night.

Thunder vs. Celtics odds

Spread: OKC +11.5 (-110) vs. BOS -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: OKC (+500) vs. BOS (-700)

Total: Over 228.5 (-110) | Under 228.5 (-110)

Thunder vs. Celtics pick

Over 228.5 points

Thunder vs. Celtics analysis

There’s been some fluidity this season with Oklahoma City’s win total, as I’ve seen projections anywhere from 22.5 to 26.5 games since the first release.

Part of that movement likely has to do with the injury to Chet Holmgren, whom the Thunder drafted with the second overall pick.

However, with six wins already in their pocket, Oklahoma City looks well on its way to surpassing its win total.

Part of their success is down to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as the fifth-year player has increased his scoring to 31.1 points per game after averaging 24.5 last season.

Oklahoma City is very much a team on the rise, given that, according to Spotrac, it has the youngest team in the league (average age of 22.6 years).

To its credit, Oklahoma City is using its youth as a strength and not a weakness.

The Thunder play at a fast tempo and leads the league with an average of 107.3 possessions per game.

The total is now 8-5 to the over in games involving Oklahoma City.

And although it’s in the top half of the league in defensive efficiency, the Thunder face a challenging task on the road against a Celtics team that’s first in offensive efficiency.

This season, the total is also 8-4-1 in Boston’s games.

My model projects a total of 232.34 points, but I wouldn’t be surprised if I looked at the box score on Tuesday and saw a combined score of 240 points.

Take the over at 228.5 before it gets even higher.