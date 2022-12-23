Timberwolves vs. Celtics prediction: a system play on the opening total

The Celtics will try to snap a three-game losing streak on Friday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It’s been a difficult stretch for Boston since returning home from a 4-2 road trip. Since then, Boston lost back-to-back games against the Magic before another loss against the Pacers.

One thing I find interesting is that those losses coincided with the return of Robert Williams III to the team.

With Williams sidelined, the Celtics could put five players on the court who were a threat to shoot from the perimeter. But with Williams back, the floor spacing does seem a bit off.

In this preview, I’ll share what his return could mean in terms of the total.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics odds

Spread: MIN +10 (-110) vs. BOS -10 (-110)

Moneyline: MIN (+350) vs. BOS (-450)

Total: Over 230.5 (-110) | Under 230.5 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Celtics pick

Under 230.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Celtics analysis

Per TeamRankings, Boston (118.0) had been the highest-scoring team in the league for much of the season.

But recently, the Sacramento Kings (118.4) took over the top spot.

We’ve also seen the Warriors (16.2) surpass the Celtics (15.9) in 3-point field goals per game.

The truth is there was always bound to be some regression. And sometimes, reintroducing a player into the team can be the trigger.

I imagine that this recent run, coupled with Williams’ return, would be a good time for the Celtics to look to strengthen other areas within the team, such as their defense.

Finding that balance, of course, is the ultimate challenge, as Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla wouldn’t want to stunt his team’s aggression on offense.

Bookmakers are also trying to find a balance when setting their lines for Celtics games. Boston has had some of the highest totals this season because of its 3-point shooting.

As a result, sportsbooks have started to over-adjust, thus creating inherent value on the under.

Over the past 10 Celtics games, the under has cashed seven times. And with Williams now back, I think there’s a decent chance this trend continues if we see more high totals.

The under is a bit of a contrarian play in this spot because the total is 15-5-1 to the over when the Timberwolves and Celtics meet in Boston.

However, 19 of the Timberwolves’ 32 games this season did finish under the total.

It’s worth noting that Minnesota is still without its three-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, which could explain why their offense might be somewhat suppressed.

I know you have to pick your spots, but as long as bookmakers keep printing opening totals of 232.5 points or higher, I will likely side with the under.

Our Action Labs database shows the under in this spot is 343-290-6 for 32.76 units.

Although my model gives me the slightest of edges with a projection of 230 points, I think there’s sufficient data here to warrant a play on the under.