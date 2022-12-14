Timberwolves vs. Clippers prediction: Clippers are ready to take flight

The Clippers will try to match a season-long winning streak of three games when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is coming off an impressive 113-93 home victory over the Boston Celtics. At 16-13, the Clippers are just two victories away from tying the Pelicans and Grizzlies for the most wins in the Western Conference.

And what’s impressive is they’ve been without their two best players, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, for different parts of the season.

But now George and Leonard are back on the court together, which should boost this Clippers team, particularly on offense.

In this preview, I’ll share why their return means we could see the Clippers in some higher-scoring games moving forward.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers odds

Spread: MIN +7 (-110) vs. LAC -7 (-110)

Moneyline: MIN (+205) vs. LAC (-250)

Total: Over 221.5 (-110) | Under 221.5 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Clippers pick

Over 221.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Clippers analysis

The Clippers can be difficult to handicap because of how frequently George and Leonard have been in and out of the lineup.

Barring any new injury concerns, you can be sure the organization already has a predetermined plan for managing the workload for its two stars throughout the season.

However, with the Western Conference perhaps being more balanced, I think the Clippers have more room for error, thus allowing them to give both players even more time off.

Nevertheless, not having George and Leonard available for much of the season has undoubtedly impacted them offensively.

As good as this Clippers team is projected, it ranks just 29th in scoring with 107.9 points per game.

That’s a big reason the under in their games is a league-best 18-11 for an 18.6% ROI, according to our Action Labs database.

However, since George returned from a seven-game absence, the total is 4-1 to the over in the Clippers games.

I think the Clippers unit is dangerous because they have so many different gears to how they can play. Los Angeles is regarded as a defensive juggernaut as it ranks sixth in efficiency, allowing 107 points per 100 possessions.

However, this team can score with the best of them, as according to TeamRankings, it’s averaging 15.3 3-pointers over the past three games.

Last season, we saw the Clippers finish in the top half (12th) in 3-pointers with 12.8 per game.

It’s worth noting that the total has gone over 12 of the past 17 games between the Clippers and Timberwolves and 14 of their past 20 meetings at the Staples Center.

My model projects a total of 224.20 points, so I’m showing a significant edge in playing this game over with the current number sitting at 221.5.