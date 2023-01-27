Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies prediction: our best bet for Friday’s NBA contest

Ahead of tonight’s Western Conference showcase in the Twin Cities, we’re set to offer up our Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies prediction.

The Grizzlies will be hoping tonight marks the end of a road skid as they’ve lost four games in a row, including a two-point loss against the Warriors on Wednesday, after winning 11 in a row.

Meanwhile, the T’Wolves have experienced mixed results recently, going 6-4 in their last 10 and winning three of their past four.

However, tonight sees Memphis arrive as three-point road favorites with Minnesota available at +126 on the moneyline. The total is set at 238.5 points, juiced -110 each way.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Prediction

Total Under 238.5 Points (-110)

Upon first glance, this number simply seemed too high for a game that’s important for both teams.

Given their recent form, the Grizzlies will enter tonight’s game desperate for a win. However, it’s my expectation that desire will show itself more on the defensive end, where the Grizzlies have played extremely messy this road trip.

But, it’s worth noting the Grizzlies’ level of competition on this current road trip has been nothing short of excellent. Although they’re allowing 122.3 points per game, they’ve faced opponents with an average adjusted offensive rating of 14, including a Kings team that is first in the category.

Now they get to turn around and face a T’Wolves offense missing both Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, which should detract from Minnesota’s seventh-place rating in field-goal percentage at the rim, per dunksandthrees.com.

Additionally, although Minnesota attempts a lot of 3-point shots — they rank 14th in percentage of shots from distance — they don’t convert a high volume of those shots, ranking 19th in effective field-goal percentage.

Plus, Memphis has demonstrated an ability to successfully defend Minnesota, even away from home where they’re statistically a worse defense. In two meetings this season, one at each venue, the T’Wolves are averaging only 106 points per game.

In the lone home game from that sample, Minnesota scored only 109 points.

At the same time, I don’t expect Memphis to all of sudden solve their road offensive issues.

In their past four road games, they’re averaging only 112.8 points per game, down almost five points from their season-long average.

Additionally, they’re going against a T’Wolves defense that presents a unique matchup problem for Memphis.

The Grizzlies take a plurality of shots from around the rim, but 22nd in conversation rate from that sector. Plus, the Timberwolves are the No. 10-rated defense in field-goal percentage allowed at the rim.

Although both Gobert and Towns will be out, the Grizzlies are also missing Steven Adams. While Minnesota is more bitterly affected by those absences, still expect Memphis to struggle to earn points.

Add that both head-to-head meetings have stayed under this benchmark this season and I’ll back another low-scoring affair.