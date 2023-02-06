Trail Blazers vs. Bucks prediction: our best bet for Monday’s NBA contest

Before tip-off in Monday’s prime-time NBA showdown, we’re set to provide our Trail Blazers vs. Bucks prediction and best bet.

The Bucks, who sit second in the Eastern Conference, arrive at Monday’s road matchup on a seven-game win streak and 13-5 straight up since the calendar turned to 2023. On the flip-side, the Trail Blazers sit 11th in the Western Conference, but have won three of their past four games.

Tonight, the Bucks are a four-and-a-half-point road favorite in Portland with the total set at 239.5 points. Those interested in the Trail Blazers can take the points or +164 on the moneyline.

Trail Blazers vs. Bucks Prediction + Best Bet

Total Over 239.5 Points (-110)

Not only is this a good bet based on the head-to-head matchup, but the betting trends support a high-scoring game as well.

The over has not received much public support but has attracted the attention of sharp bettors. As of this writing, that market has seen only 27 percent of all bets against 71 percent of the total handle, per the Action Network PRO Report.

If those metrics hold true, respected bettors will need the over to cash. Thus, I’m choosing to align myself with the professionals and lean on points tonight in Portland.

Although the Bucks rank third in adjusted defensive efficiency, they’ve accomplished that feat while facing the fifth-easiest strength of schedule in terms of opposing offenses. Plus, Milwaukee has played four consecutive home games, where they’re naturally expected to play above-average basketball.

This season, the Bucks have allowed only 111 points per game at home vs. 112.8 points per game away from home. In eight road games this calendar year, one overtime game included, the Bucks are surrendering 113.4 points per game against offenses that average an adjusted offensive rating of 16, per dunksandthrees.com.

Now, the Bucks have to face a Trail Blazers offense that has an adjusted offensive rating of fifth and has averaged 119.8 points per game at home this season, up from a season-long average of 114.6 points per game.

Further, nine of the Trail Blazers’ past 15 home games have surpassed this total, including three of their past four.

All that said, bettors shouldn’t expect a weak Trail Blazers defense to contain a comparably weak Bucks offense. Although Milwaukee ranks 23rd in adjusted offensive efficiency, Portland ranks 26th in adjusted defensive efficiency and has allowed 119 points per game in their past five games.

Even if you consider their 18 games against bottom-10 adjusted offensive efficiency sides, Portland is still allowing north of 110 points per game.

Add in the fact Milwaukee hasn’t faced a top-10 adjusted offensive efficiency side since Jan. 9 and I rate this a good sell-high spot on the Bucks.

Factor in the travel for the favorites and I’ll back the over tonight in Portland at 240 or better.