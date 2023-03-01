Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans prediction: our best bet for Wednesday night’s NBA contest

Ahead of this NBA Western Conference matchup in Portland, we’re set to provide our Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans prediction.

The Blazers come out of the All-Star break in mixed form, going 1-2 in their first three games of the second half. Most recently, Portland received an 18-point trouncing from the Golden State Warriors.

As for the Pelicans, they’re on a four-game losing streak, including an eight-point home loss Monday against the Magic.

The Blazers are one-and-a-half-point favorites with the total set at 232.5 points. Those interested in the Pelicans can take the spread or save 15 cents by backing them at +105 on the moneyline.

Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Prediction

Total Under 232.5 Points (-110)

The first meeting between these sides proved very defensive and bettors should expect a similar outcome on Wednesday.

This high total is a touch surprising given the relative pace of both teams. Across the entire season, New Orleans plays at the 15th-fastest pace in the NBA while Portland operates at the 24th-fastest pace, per dunksandthrees.com.

Of course, the worry here is that the Trail Blazers offense rides a one-man show in Damian Lillard to a boatload of points. Given head coach Chauncey Billups’ side sits fourth in adjusted offensive rating, that scenario isn’t an unlikely one.

But, upon closer examination, there’s a case to be made the Blazers won’t operate at that level of efficiency.

Their adjusted offensive rating, again according to dunksandthrees.com, is decent, but is also to be expected. Portland has played the fifth-easiest set of opposing defenses.

Wednesday night, they face a Pelicans defense that is ninth in adjusted defensive rating, having faced the 12th-easiest set of opposing offenses. So, even though both sides could see some regression soon, it’s safe to say the Pelicans are more deserving of that rating.

Plus, this represents a good sell-high spot on the Trail Blazers’ offense as a whole.

Even though they’re averaging 119.1 points per game over their past seven contests, that’s come against a set of opponents with an average adjusted defensive rating of 19.4.

In fact, only one game within the sample — a home game against the Thunder — saw the Trail Blazers face a top-10 defense.

While it’s slightly concerning the Blazers put up 129 points in that contest, the fact they’re playing on a back-to-back in this one with a number of injured players should see a decline in production.

At the same time, this is a Pelicans side missing Zion Williamson that has also struggled to score points away from home recently. Dating back to their Jan. 2 matchup against the 76ers, New Orleans has scored 109.9 points per game in 15 road contests.

That’s down from a season average of 114.3 points per game and a season road average of 113.9, per teamrankings.com.

Based on those results, take the under in a game with playoff implications for both sides.