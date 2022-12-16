Warriors vs. 76ers prediction: how we’re betting this prime-time NBA matchup

Before Friday’s prime-time NBA contest, we’re set to offer a Warriors vs. 76ers prediction.

These sides arrive at this game going in opposite directions, with the Warriors also dealing with injuries galore. Golden State has dropped two games in a row and will play without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Igoudala and potentially Draymond Green tonight.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have won three games in a row and five straight at home.

Currently, the 76ers are a consensus 8.5-point favorite for tonight’s game with the total set at 221.5 points, juiced -115 to the over.

Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction + Best Bet

Philadelphia 76ers -8.5 (-110)

This is a lot of points to lay in a prime-time spot, but I just don’t know how the Warriors function without all of those key players. When the 76ers play at home, their defense seemingly revs into higher gear.

For all games this season, Philadelphia allows a mere 108.2 points per game, the third-best mark in the NBA.

But, across all non-overtime games in the City of Brotherly Love, head coach Doc Rivers’ side is allowing only 104.9 points per game.

Now, they’re facing a Warriors offense that is fourth in points per game on the offensive end, but is missing a combined 49.1 points per game between Curry and Wiggins and potentially a further 8.1 points per game if Green fails to suit up, per basketball-reference.com.

Perhaps I’m oversimplifying it a touch, but I just don’t know how this Warriors offense keeps up without all those key players. Plus, they’re now going against a 76ers offense that is quite good against teams that want to push the pace.

Through nine games against teams sitting in the top-10 in pace rating, per dunksandthrees.com, Philadelphia is 6-3 straight up, including 5-2 at home. Plus, their offensive production increases slightly in those games as the 76ers are averaging 112.3 points per game, up slightly from a season-long average of 111.2.

On the flip-side, Golden State has struggled this season when facing a team that likes to slow down the pace. Through seven games against the 10 slowest teams in terms of pace ratings, Golden State is a mere 2-5 straight up.

However, the added layer of that record is that Golden State is 0-5 against those teams away from home and sees their defense allow 125.2 points per game, up from a season-long average of 116.8 points per game.

Based on those factors, it would be Philadelphia or nothing for me in this spot tonight. Add in that respected money is coming in on Philadelphia — 96 percent of all money is on the 76ers, per the Action Network PRO report — and I’ll back the hosts to eclipse an injury-riddled Warriors squad.