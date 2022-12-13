Warriors vs. Bucks prediction: Time to consider a contrarian play on the total?

After a convincing 123-107 victory over the Celtics, the Warriors are ready to hit the highway on a high note.

However, games away from the Chase Center have been quite the bugaboo for a Warriors team that’s just 2-11 in this spot.

It’s difficult to understand how a team with as much quality as the Warriors can have such a disparity in their home-away splits.

I suspect there will likely be some regression to the mean at some point this season.

But will we see them start to turn things around on this six-game road trip, beginning with a stop in Milwaukee against the Bucks?

Let’s take a look.

Check out our expert’s ranking of the best sports betting apps

Warriors vs. Bucks odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: GS +4 (-108) vs. MIL -4 (-112)

Moneyline: GS (+150) vs. MIL (-180)

Total: Over 233.5 (-110) | Under 233.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Bucks pick

Under 233.5 or better

Warriors vs. Bucks analysis

To begin this handicap, I first ran my numbers for the game.

And even before I saw the result, my guess was the Bucks would be close to a four-point favorite, given their home-court advantage and the Warriors’ road struggles.

Sure enough, my model projected a spread of -4.26 points in Milwaukee’s favor. Thus, with a consensus point spread of four points, there’s little to no edge in taking either side.

However, the total is a different story, as my projection of 224.23 points is well below the market consensus of 233.5.

According to our Action Network odds page, the total opened at 227.5 points before it was bet up six points.

This surprised me, given that Milwaukee has one of the better perimeter defenses in the league.

Per TeamRankings, the Bucks rank third in opponent 3-pointers with 10.9 per game. More importantly, Milwaukee ranks sixth in limiting opponents to 32 3-point attempts per game.

It’s worth noting that the Bucks are the best team in defensive efficiency, allowing 104.2 points per 100 possessions.

We know the Warriors will want to play the game at a fast pace. Golden State averages 106.4 possessions per game which is the second-highest in the league.

However, I don’t think it’s a given that they’ll control the tempo on the road against this Milwaukee team.

The Bucks might’ve gotten caught looking ahead to this game, as they’re coming off a surprising 97-92 road loss to a Rockets team that’s just 8-18 on the year.

Thus, I suspect that Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer will have the full attention of his team heading into this game.

The total is 6-2 to the under in Milwaukee’s past eight head-to-head meetings with Golden State.

Lastly, according to our Action Labs database, the total is 1-3 to the under in Warriors’ games with an opening total of at least 227.5 points and a line increase of six or more points.

This trend is currently on an 0-3 run to the under.

I’m comfortable taking a contrarian approach to this game, so I’ll go against the market in this spot and play this one under the total.