Warriors vs. Celtics prediction: Boston hunting for revenge in rematch of NBA Finals

Making Warriors vs. Celtics predictions is always top-tier entertainment. It’s always great to look forward to a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals.

The Celtics headed to Oakland for the first round of this rematch in early December, only to walk away at the hands of a 123-107 blowout loss. I’m sure the game is still fresh in the minds of Jayson Tatum and Co.

The Warriors continue to have one of the worst championship hangovers in recent memory. They put together two excellent offensive performances over the last week but are still just seventh in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have built up a four-game lead in the Eastern Conference. Can they sustain it with another home win against a bitter rival?

Warriors vs. Celtics odds

Spread: Warriors +6 (-105) vs. Celtics -6 (-115)

Moneyline: Warriors (+205) vs. Celtics (-250)

Total: Over 238.5 (-110) | Under 238.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Celtics prediction

Boston Celtics -6 (-115) at Caesars Sportsbook

I’m betting on a pure fade of the road Warriors.

The Warriors are 17-5 straight up (SU) and 14-8 against the spread (ATS) at home this season, but a whopping 5-17 SU and 6-16 ATS on the road. The Warriors step out of the friendly confines of the Chase Center and completely collapse.

The Steve Kerr-led Warriors have mutated through their dynasty, but defense was the calling card of last year’s championship team. This year, the Warriors are 28th in defensive rating on the road, allowing 40.9% of their opponent’s 3-point opportunities to drop.

It’s a far cry from the team that shut down the Celtics over the final three games of the Finals in June.

The Celtics have also morphed during this dominant season, getting out to the NBA’s hottest start before slumping in December. But the team has stabilized, specifically on the defensive end, leading to seven straight victories.

Impressively, the Celtics have done this with Jaylen Brown on the bench. The All-Star is questionable for tonight’s game, but it doesn’t matter when Boston is 5-0 without him on the season.

Ultimately, the Boston offense is too good to stop. It’s led by a superstar in Tatum, features depth off the bench with Malcolm Brogdon, boasts one of the best front-court tandems in the NBA with Al Horford and Rob Williams and Marcus Smart is playing the best basketball of his career.

Per Cleaning the Glass, The Celtics are the league’s best halfcourt offense (105.1 points per 100 possessions) and the second-best overall offense (119.5 points per 100 possessions). They’re fourth in both effective field-goal percentage (57.1%) and offensive turnover rate (13%).

So, naturally, I ask: How can the road Warriors stop this train? Especially when the Warriors are playing their fourth road game in six days, and the Celtics are in a prime revenge spot in front of a raucous home crowd.

I’ll lay the six points with Boston at Caesars Sportsbook. The Celtics should drop 130 points in a blowout home victory.