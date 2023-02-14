Warriors vs. Clippers prediction: Can Los Angeles bounce back from double-digit loss?

We have a Warriors vs. Clippers prediction as Los Angeles tries to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Clippers are coming off back-to-back home defeats against the Mavericks and, most recently, the Bucks.

The loss to Milwaukee was by a 15-point margin, and while this would seem like a decent spot to expect a bounce-back performance, I’m a bit cautious about laying the 8.5 points.

In this preview, we’ll examine the line activity for the game and assess where the value might lie.

Warriors vs. Clippers odds

Spread: GSW +8.5 (-110) vs. LAC -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: GSW (+270) vs. LAC (-340)

Total: Over 226.5 (-110) | Under 226.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Clippers pick

Warriors +8.5

Warriors vs. Clippers analysis

When I looked at this matchup, I thought, how are the Clippers laying 8.5 points to the defending champions?

Generally, when you see a point spread this high, you’re like dealing with some cluster injuries.

We know that Warriors’ sharpshooter Stephen Curry is already sidelined with a left leg injury. But with this being the second leg of a back-to-back, Klay Thompson is also listed on the injury report as a game-time decision.

Thompson scored 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting in the Warriors’ 135-126 home win over the Wizards.

In the postgame news conference, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told the media that he was hopeful Thompson would play the day after.

Based on those comments, Golden State will want to see how Thompson feels, given the short turnaround.

The Warriors remain relatively cautious with Thompson, who tore his ACL and Achilles over a two-year period.

Nonetheless, if Thompson doesn’t play, this point spread still seems a bit high. Even with Curry out, Golden State continues to move the ball well, as it racked up 40 assists against Washington.

According to ESPN, it was the third time during this campaign that the Warriors reached the 40-assist mark. No other team in the league has accomplished that feat more than once this season.

With 25 games left in the season, the Warriors will need to make a push to climb up the standings.

Golden State is the ninth seed, but it’s only one game behind the Clippers, who occupy the sixth seed.

Moreover, the Warriors are 1.5 games behind the fourth-seeded Suns.

Thus, given the importance of the standings with this matchup against Los Angeles, I think we’ll get a competitive effort from Golden State.

Los Angeles hasn’t been a team that performs well against the spread (ATS) when coming off a loss of 15 or more points.

Based on that scenario, our Action Labs database shows they’re just 96-116-2 for a loss of 26.42 units.

And if we adjust our query to only focus on this season, they’re just 3-6 against the spread and have yet to have back-to-back winners against the spread in this spot.

With Clippers recently covering the spread in this last situational spot, I think they’re worth a fade on Tuesday night.