Boston College vs. NC State prediction: bet on Eagles to keep it close?

The 2-7 Eagles play the 7-2 Wolfpack this Saturday, and I’m eyeing a lower-scoring game in my Boston College vs. NC State prediction.

The Eagles have dropped four straight games behind a weak offensive line and secondary. In addition, NFL prospect quarterback Phil Jurkovec has regressed mightily with no support around him.

The Wolfpack had high hopes entering the season, but those hopes were quickly dashed once starting quarterback Devin Leary suffered a season-ending injury. NC State has started several different quarterbacks since but ultimately landed on MJ Morris.

Although the Wolfpack aren’t national title contenders, they should handle this Boston College team easily.

But can NC State cover the 19-point spread? Or is there another bet on this game that provides more value?

Boston College vs. NC State Odds

Spread: BC +19.5 (-110) vs. NCST -19.5 (-110)

Moneyline: BC (+920) vs. NCST (-1800)

Total: Over 42.5 (-108) | Under 42.5 (-112)

Boston College vs. NC State Prediction

Under 42.5 (-110) | Boston College +19.5 (-110)

While Leary’s injury stalled the Wolfpack offense, it hasn’t affected the defense, which is still the best defense in the ACC and a top-15 defense nationally.

NC State is allowing a conference-best 17.8 PPG, primarily behind a stifling rush defense.

Opponents only manage 3.7 yards per carry, and the defensive line is fifth in Football Outsiders’ Line Yards metric. Therefore, ACC opponents are barely cracking 100 rush yards per game.

The defense has kept the Wolfpack afloat this season. They’ve won two straight on the back of their defense, holding Wake Forest and Virginia Tech to just three touchdowns.

Therefore, quarterback Morris hasn’t been relied on heavily. Although he isn’t asked to pass often, he’s managed a 64.5% completion rate with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

A good backup quarterback doesn’t make mistakes, and Morris has been an ideal backup.

Unfortunately, I wouldn’t expect the NC State offense to play better down the stretch without a much-improved run game. The Wolfpack are averaging just 3.4 yards per carry, and they are just 79th in Football Outsiders’ Line Yards metric.

That doesn’t bode well for the Wolfpack because Boston College’s strength is on the defensive line. This is an experienced unit, as six of the top eight defensive linemen returned from last season, and they’ve taken an enormous step forward, ranking 18th nationally in Defensive Line Yards.

However, the Boston College offensive line is a mess.

Four of the five offensive linemen from last season’s solid unit graduated or transferred, leaving a desolate room that has failed to protect Jurkovec or create holes for the run game. The Eagles rank second-to-last in Offensive Line Yards.

Both offensive lines are outmatched by the opposing defensive lines, which should result in a stalemate. Neither team should be able to rush the ball effectively, meaning both teams will have to rely on their quarterbacks in longer passing downs.

Jurkovec is better prepared to handle this responsibility, but he’s been sacked 24 times this season, good for 18th most among qualified college quarterbacks. He’ll constantly be under pressure against the talented NC State defensive line.

Meanwhile, Boston College features one of the worst secondaries in the league, ranking 116th in Pro Football Focus’ coverage grades. However, Morris is likely unable to take advantage of that, as he has just 62 career FBS pass attempts.

Therefore, I’m expecting a very low-scoring game. Four of the past five matchups between the Eagles and Wolfpack have stayed under the listed total of 42.5, and these teams are a combined 10-8 to the under this season.

I’ll bet on Boston College and NC State to stay under 42.5 total points one more time at FanDuel Sportsbook.

However, it’s generally profitable to bet on a big underdog with a low total. According to The Action Network, road underdogs of a touchdown or more when the total is lower than 48 are 414-286-13 against the spread since 2005, winning at a 59% clip with a 15% ROI.

It will be hard for NC State to win by three touchdowns with such a low-scoring game script. Therefore, I’ll also make a smaller bet on the Eagles +19.5 (-110), which is also available at FanDuel Sportsbook.