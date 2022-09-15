College football predictions: A pair of lesser-known schools worth a strong look

Congratulations if you managed to survive Week 2 in college football. We saw plenty of upsets as Notre Dame (previously No. 8), Wisconsin (previously No. 19), and Houston (formerly No. 25) all dropped out of the AP Top 25 entirely.

Texas A&M fell 18 spots to No. 24, while Baylor (formerly No. 9) dropped to 17th overall. Florida (previously No. 12) and Pittsburgh (previously No. 17) both fell six spots in the rankings.

The picks

Old Dominion +8.5; UTSA +12.5

This week, there are only a small handful of strong betting opportunities.

According to our Action Network Public Betting and Money Percentages, I’ve identified three games that are drawing plenty of attention around the country.

Old Dominion vs. Virginia

Odds

Provided by Caesars

Spread: ODU +8.5 (-110) vs. UVA -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: ODU (+260) vs. UVA (-335)

Total: Over 53 (-110) | Under 53 (-110)

Analysis

This line opened with the Cavaliers as high as a 10.5-point favorite, but ODU is currently getting 74% of the betting tickets and 97% of the money. While Virginia might still have some name recognition around the country, sharp bettors know this team lacks quality based on its current roster.

The Cavaliers mustered only three points in Week 2 against Illinois while going 0-15 on third down. Let that sink in: They didn’t convert a single third-down opportunity. In Week 1, Virginia failed to cover the 21-point spread against an FCS school in the Richmond Spiders.

In contrast, Old Dominion won outright as a six-point underdog against Virginia Tech. UVA and Virginia Tech are very similar in that they’re both going through a downturn.

Yet, I’ve got the Hokies more than 10 spots higher than the Cavaliers in my power ratings. I love getting more than a total touchdown with Old Dominion here, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they pull off another outright victory.

UTSA vs. Texas

Odds

Odds provided by Caesars

Spread: UTSA +12.5 (-110) vs. TEX -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: UTSA (+345) vs. TEX (-455)

Total: Over 60.5 (-110) | Under 60.5 (-110)

Analysis

This line continues to hold since Texas opened as a 12.5-point favorite. Currently, we’re seeing UTSA get 44% of the betting action but 87% of the money. I think if there’s ever a spot to fade Texas, it’s this week after it failed to pull off the upset over the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

The biggest takeaway from me in the game was how much of a downgrade Longhorns backup quarterback Hudson Card is to starter Quinn Ewers. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was very conservative when Card replaced Ewers following his shoulder injury. And with Ewers sidelined for multiple weeks, look for Sarkisian to lean on his defense and the running game.

If we turn to UTSA, they’re looking to pick up right where they left following a 2021 season where they went 12-2 and finished with a Conference USA title. Head coach Jeff Traylor could’ve cashed in his chips to take a job at a Power 5 program but chose to stay put in San Antonio.

And while Traylor lost two high-caliber players to the NFL Draft in running back Sincere McCormick and left tackle Spencer Burford, he continues to attract talent such as Arkansas RB transfer Trelon Smith.

Quarterback Frank Harris can move the ball up and down the field, as he threw 26 touchdowns last year with just six interceptions. UTSA also returned all its top receivers this year, which explains why it’s averaging 38 points through its two games this season.

The Roadrunners should have the better quarterback on the field on Saturday, and that could be enough to keep this game inside the number.