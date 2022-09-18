Bears at Packers betting prediction: Chicago will try to reverse troubling trend

To close out Sunday’s NFL card, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will meet at Lambeau Field for Sunday Night Football.

The Packers, who enter the game as 10-point home favorites, arrive at their Week 2 contest 0-1 after receiving a 23-7 lambasting from the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. On the flip-side, the Bears arrive in Wisconsin 1-0 after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 last week in the Windy City.

Last season, the Packers thoroughly dominated the Bears in their two meetings. The most recent meeting at Lambeau Field saw Green Bay win 45-3; the Packers also captured a 24-14 victory at Soldier Field. In fact, the Packers have won six consecutive meetings with Chicago.

Bears-Packers best bet: Packers -10

Not only has Green Bay won six in a row against the Bears, but a lot of those games haven’t been close.

Four straight have been decided by double digits with only one of the past six finishing within a seven-point margin. Across the past 10 head-to-head meetings, the Packers are 9-1 against the Bears with an average margin of victory of 11.55 points in those nine victories.

Further, the Packers are so good over the past few seasons when playing a game off a loss. Last season, head coach Matt LaFleur’s side was a perfect 3-0 after a defeat in the regular season with an average margin of victory of 14.3 points, including two games with 17+ point victories. Across the previous two seasons, the Packers are a perfect 6-0 straight up playing after a loss and have only seen one of those six games decided by nine or fewer points.

Although the Bears captured an impressive win in Week 1, I don’t believe that’s the team we’re going to see this week. Not only did the weather help them a lot, but the Bears were simultaneously facing an inexperienced quarterback in Trey Lance.

I don’t buy for a second the Bears’ fourth-place defensive passing DVOA record, per footballoutsiders.com, will hold up against Aaron Rodgers. Over his past five games against the Bears, Rodgers has led the Pack to 33.2 points per game. Against a Bears defense that won’t benefit from the weather, I expect a big game out of Rodgers.

Although it’s a big number to lay in a standalone spot on Sunday night, I don’t know how the Chicago offense keeps up with the Packers at home, where they were a perfect 8-0 straight up last season and won six by at least 10 points.

For those reasons, back the Packers as big home favorites on Sunday night.