Bengals vs. Bills prediction: our best bet for classic Monday Night Football matchup

Before Monday Night Football kicks off to cap off NFL Week 17, we’re ready to provide our Bengals vs. Bills prediction.

A winning streak will officially come to an end by the conclusion of this game as both sides arrive in terrific form. The Bills have won six games in a row, including a 35-13 shellacking of the Bears last week, while the Bengals have won seven in a row, capped off by last week’s road win against the Patriots.

As it stands, the Bills are a slight one-point road favorite with the game total set at 49.5. Those interested in the Bengals can take the point or -105 on the moneyline.

Bengals vs. Bills Prediction + Best Bet

Both Teams to Score 20 Points – “Yes” (-125)

To me, this is a great way to get involved on the Bengals as home underdogs without having to rely on the outcome of the game.

Although Cincinnati arrives at this game 14th in defensive DVOA, I expect they’ll have a hard time containing a Buffalo offense that has balled out against some stiff opposition. Through four games against sides sitting 10th or better in defensive DVOA, per footballoutsiders.com, the Bills have created 21 points per game and scored at least 20 in three.

For the season as a whole, Buffalo has failed to reach 20 points only twice.

Additionally, head coach Sean McDermott’s side enters this game with the third-best pass DVOA side in the league and should have no problem exploiting a Bengals unit that sits 14th in the corresponding defensive category.

Plus, in three Cincinnati games against current top-10 offenses, they’ve allowed 19.3 points per game and have allowed 20 in one of three. However, one of those games came against a backup quarterback with the other all the way back in Week 5.

All that said, this sets up as a great chance to fade the Bills defense and back Cincinnati’s offense — finally at full health — to bag some points.

Although Buffalo sits fourth in defensive DVOA, they’ve shown they have no problem allowing points to the league’s best offenses.

Through six games against teams currently in the top-10 in offensive DVOA, the Bills have allowed 22 points per game and have seen all but one of those teams reach 20 points for the game.

Further, in the four road games against such opposition, Buffalo is allowing 21.5 points per game and has seen all four sides reach or eclipse this number.

Cincinnati enters this game fifth in offensive DVOA, so they fit the bill as a team that can get in behind this Bills defense. While they don’t outrank the Bills’ defense in either pass or rush offense DVOA, I’m willing to place my trust in a team that has scored 20 points in every home game this season and scores about three points per game more at home.

While I’m unsure if this game ultimately goes over — that would be my lean — I’m willing to pay some extra juice with this prop. Back at -135 or better.