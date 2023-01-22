Bengals vs. Bills prediction: how we’re betting this divisional round matchup

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season is set to take place this afternoon in Buffalo. The defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, square off against the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Buffalo Bills.

After their Week 17 matchup was rightfully ruled a no-contest, these teams will now get their chance, and the stakes are even higher: a trip to the AFC Championship game.

Sports betting is now live in Ohio. Learn everything you need to get in on the action with this guide.

Bengals vs. Bills analysis

Pick: Bills -5.5

When two elite teams go to battle, and the skill positions are loaded with talent, the game will be decided by who wins in the trenches. However, the Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line will likely not be at full strength.

Starting offensive tackle Jonah Williams and starting guard Alex Cappa both suffered significant knee injuries against Baltimore.

Those injuries will only amplify the struggles of a Bengals offensive line that ranked 18th in sack rate allowed and got no push in the run game, leading them to rank 29th in yards per rush.

We saw just how big of an impact these offensive line issues can be against Baltimore. Cincinnati scored just eight offensive points in the second half, and they averaged 2.8 yards per rush while Joe Burrow was sacked four times.

So the Bengals’ offense will now have to function with a poor offensive line against a Bills defense that finished 11th in yards per rush allowed and fourth in yards per pass allowed.

The Bills will also be able to control the line of scrimmage on offense. Buffalo was one of the best rushing offenses in the league, as quarterback Josh Allen and running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for the second-best yards per carry.

Against Cincinnati, the Ravens exploited these edges in the trenches with their rushing attack. They were able to rush for 155 yards and average 4.4 yards per attempt.

The Bills should be able to do much more damage on the ground, as Allen is a dynamic threat on the ground and very dangerous around the goal line.

It’s clear the market has recognized these edges as the Bills have moved from 4- to 5.5-point favorites throughout the week. We have even seen some sixes pop up for Buffalo, but there’s also been buyback at that key number.

I’m comfortable backing the Bills up to six-point favorites in this spot.